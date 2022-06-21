Jeannie Mai Shares Adorable Video of Jeezy Twinning with Baby Monaco: 'My Heart Is Full'

Jeannie Mai posted a sweet Father's Day tribute to the men in her life featuring her and Jeezy's 5-month-old daughter Monaco

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is showing off husband Jeezy's adorable bond with their 5-month-old daughter Monaco.

On Monday, the new mom, 43, shared an Instagram video of the rapper and their baby girl on Instagram in honor of Father's Day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Jeezy, 44, is carrying his daughter and singing. Baby Monaco is wearing a blue and pink bathing suit with a pink bow while Jeezy color coordinates with her. The father-daughter duo was also twinning with matching black sunglasses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mai Jenkins also shared a photo of Monaco sitting with Jeezy, her father and Jeezy's father, giving the men in her life a sweet shoutout.

"Brought into this world by my Bố who taught me gratitude and perseverance, into the arms of my protective King who shows me peace in fatherhood, raised by the definition of loyalty and love that is the one and only Pops," the former The Real co-host wrote. "My heart is full 🙏 Happy Father's Day everyday 🖤."

Jeannie Mai Shares Adorable Video of Jezzy with Baby Monaco Jeannie Mai Shares Adorable Video of Jezzy with Baby Monaco

Left: Credit: Jeannie Mai Jenkins/Instagram Right: Credit: Jeannie Mai Jenkins/Instagram

Mai Jenkins first introduced baby Monaco earlier this month, sharing photos and videos of her daughter's milestones on her Hello Hunnay YouTube series. The first half of the video included footage of Monaco meeting different family members as well as Mai Jenkins' former co-hosts on The Real.

Following the montage, the TV personality brought Monaco on camera for the first time along with her mom, whom she calls "Momma Mai." The infant looked too cute in a sleeveless cheetah print dress with an oversized yellow headband.

Jeannie Mai Shares Adorable Video of Jezzy with Baby Monaco Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty, Jeannie Mai Jenkins/Instagram

"It's time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," said Mai Jenkins, who went on to admit she was "so nervous" to introduce her baby to the world the past five months. "I got really scared, guarded and protected. Please excuse the nerves."