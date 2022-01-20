Jeannie Mai revealed on Jan. 11 that she and husband Jeezy had welcomed their first baby together

Jeannie Mai Reveals Name of Her First Baby and the Sweet Meaning Behind the Moniker

Welcome to the world, baby Monaco!

Just days after announcing the birth of her first baby with husband Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Jenkins is revealing the name of their little one in a nursery tour video shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

In the video on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, The Real co-host, 42, gives a tour of baby Monaco's neutral-colored nursery and explains the sweet meaning behind the little one's moniker.

"I thought Baby J's name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn't the name that came to us," Mai Jenkins explains. "What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating."

She recalls a pivotal trip to Monaco, France, she and Jeezy took where they discussed their goals for the future and "established what was going on for us."

Mai Jenkins then points to a wall where Monaco's name is printed and says that the nursery is themed after the moniker.

"That's really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy's life that brought Monaco here," she adds.

On Thursday's episode of The Real, Mai Jenkins' co-hosts also revealed the name, clarifying that the sex of the baby will be announced at a later date.

"Today is an extra exciting day because, guess what ... we have a Baby J update," Adrienne Bailon says as the others, including guest co-host Kathy Hilton, cheer.

Bailon then pulls out an envelope and announces the name, reading, "Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together. Here they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins."

On Jan. 11, Mai Jenkins announced the exciting news of baby Monaco's arrival on Instagram with a sweet snap of a baby blanket covered in footprints with the nametag "Baby Jenkins" nearby.

"Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️," she added.

Sharing her pregnancy news on Instagram on Sept. 20, Mai Jenkins wrote, "When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye ... I have never been this thankful to feel so alive. Here come the Jenkins."

Mai Jenkins and Jeezy, 44, announced they were expecting after experiencing a chemical pregnancy early in 2021. In a video on her Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai YouTube channel, the television personality recalled starting in vitro fertilization (IVF) shots on her wedding day back in March.

"The very day of our wedding, March 27, we started our in vitro shots. Went for about two weeks, doing the shots with Jeezy and preparing for it," she says, explaining the couple then went in for a "routine appointment" and was soon informed after getting off a plane later that they got pregnant naturally.

"Of course if a doctor is calling you after any doctor's appointment you start flipping out. ... I get off the plane, I call the doctor, and the doctor is like, 'Stop taking your shots. You're pregnant. You guys got pregnant on your own.' We got pregnant a week after the wedding."

Speaking with Women's Health in September, Mai Jenkins said finding out about the pregnancy was "the most beautiful sign that anything's possible, that you're not in control, and God has a plan."