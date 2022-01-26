Jeannie Mai Jenkins Reveals Sex of First Baby with Husband Jeezy — Watch the Clip!

Jeannie Mai announced on Jan. 11 that she welcomed her first child, baby Monaco, with husband Jeezy

It's a girl!

Jeannie Mai Jenkins reveals the sex of her first baby on The Real, sharing that her child Monaco is a baby girl. The co-host, 43, shares her baby with husband Jeezy, 44.

"That's the part that I'm still just so overwhelmed with," Mai says of becoming a girl mom in a preview clip for the Wednesday episode. "I can't explain to you how many visions jumped into my head this moment I put that little girl into my hands. I thought about my relationship with Mama Mai. That already, I can't wait to have that bond with Monaco."

She adds, "I also thought about all the things that I didn't learn as a little girl, that I can't wait to teach my daughter now. There's just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can't tell you, I feel chosen. It's emotional, and I can't wait to raise a really strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly, little girl."

On Jan. 11, Mai Jenkins announced the exciting news of baby Monaco's arrival on Instagram with a sweet snap of a baby blanket covered in footprints with the nametag "Baby Jenkins" nearby.

"Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️," she added.

In a video on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel earlier this month, Mai Jenkins gave a tour of baby Monaco's neutral-colored nursery and explained the sweet meaning behind the little one's moniker.

"I thought Baby J's name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn't the name that came to us," Mai Jenkins explained. "What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating."

She recalled a pivotal trip to Monaco, France, she and Jeezy took during which they discussed their goals for the future and "established what was going on for us."

"That's really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy's life that brought Monaco here," she added.

On Monday, Mai Jenkins shared a candid Instagram post in which she opened up about her first few weeks as a mom, sharing that the "fourth trimester" has been the hardest trimester yet.

"While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life— nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING. No book I've read, advice I've gotten, that could have compiled ALL the things I'd need just to sit, lay down, walk, or even hold our baby," she captioned the photo of her sitting in a pair of Frida Mom briefs and holding a baby bottle.