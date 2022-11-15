Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Proud to Show Daughter Monaco 'What It Looks Like to Have a Working Mom'

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is back to work with her baby girl by her side.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Baby2Baby Gala Dinner Saturday, the former The Real co-host opened up about what it means to her to go back to work with 10-month-old daughter Monaco — whom she shares with husband Jeezy — watching close by.

"I actually shot my first ever cooking show, called America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, with Monaco by my side. So I flew her to Boston, she stayed with Mommy for three and a half months and we shot the show," she shared.

"She was there with me in the green room, in my dressing room, watching me work. And I actually got really emotional, because I watched my mom work, I watched her work at IBM, I watched her go for job interviews," said the 43-year-old mom.

"We waited in lunch cafeterias for her to pick me up to go to school and tutoring," Mai Jenkins continued. "So I'm giving Monaco that exact firsthand grip on what it looks like to have a working mom, and I'm so proud of it."

When it comes to building a group of mom friends, Mai Jenkins said she's "excited" to meet other women who are working ambitiously in their fields while raising their kids.

"I actually want to meet moms that are businesswomen, moms that are new at this whole thing and want friends like me, moms that are just figuring it out," she shared. "And I also want to know how I can give back as a mom."

Noting that these times are difficult, she praised Baby2Baby's dedication to giving back to women and families.

"I want to know what moms and what organizations and what shelters out there specifically need my stuff that I have to give, my money, my time," Mai Jenkins said. "So being here at Baby2Baby, I leave with a whole new phone log of new numbers, new pictures and that's what I need right now in my life."

Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai/YouTube

Asked about something new she's learned about herself since becoming a mom, Mai Jenkins said she's learned to accept help from others.

"I used to be, well, I still am a boss, I can get it done by myself, but I ain't that bossy by myself as a mom, I need help," she admitted. "I need my mom giving me advice, I need all the other moms around this area to tell me what you do with a 10-month-old."

"Every other week there's some new thing that comes up with her that I got to ask and check about and I call, I listen to my friends and my pediatrician before I listen to the internet or Google," she added. "So, I've learned that you really need that village."