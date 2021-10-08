Pregnant Jeannie Mai Jenkins Recalls Starting IVF Shots the 'Very Day of Our Wedding'

Jeannie Mai Jenkins found out after a routine appointment shortly after her wedding that she and husband Jeezy had conceived naturally and she could stop the in vitro fertilization shots

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is catching fans up on her pregnancy journey thus far.

The Real co-host, 42, and husband Jeezy announced last month that they are expecting their first baby together after experiencing a chemical pregnancy earlier this year. In a new video on her Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai YouTube channel, the mom-to-be gives fans a play-by-play up to this point in her pregnancy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mai Jenkins, now five months along, recalls starting in vitro fertilization (IVF) shots on her wedding day back in March.

"The very day of our wedding, March 27, we started our in vitro shots. Went for about two weeks, doing the shots with Jeezy and preparing for it," she says, explaining the couple then went in for a "routine appointment" and was soon informed after getting off a plane later that they got pregnant naturally.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai attends the Prabal Gurung NYFW Fashion Show at Robert F. Wagner Park on September 08, 2021 Credit: Gotham/WireImage

"Of course if a doctor is calling you after any doctor's appointment you start flipping out. ... I get off the plane, I call the doctor, and the doctor is like, 'Stop taking your shots. You're pregnant. You guys got pregnant on your own.' We got pregnant a week after the wedding."

Speaking with Women's Health last month, Mai Jenkins said finding out about the pregnancy was "the most beautiful sign that anything's possible, that you're not in control, and God has a plan."

"Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we're bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect," she said, adding of Jeezy, who is father to two kids, "He's an amazing dad, [and it] overwhelms me with even more love."