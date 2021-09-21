Pregnant Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Husband Jeezy Listen to Baby on the Way's Heartbeat Together

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy hear their baby loud and clear.

The couple, who wed in March, announced Monday that they are expecting their first baby together following a miscarriage earlier this year. On Instagram Tuesday, The Real co-host, 42, shared a video in which Jeezy, 43, helps find their baby's heartbeat using an at-home ultrasound machine.

"You landed right on it!" Mai Jenkins says in the video, showing her bare baby bump as Jeezy speaks to their baby on the way, "Baby J, this is your daddy. Hi, baby." The mom-to-be captioned the video, "He changed my playlist forever 🎶."

Mai Jenkins told Women's Health that "Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months" and that they were "relieved to finally share the news."

Jeezy is already dad to two children, and he and Mai Jenkins had been trying for a baby since last year. She told Women's Health that she found out she was pregnant a month before their wedding then suffered a miscarriage.

"I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I'd jinxed myself or cursed myself. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I'm talking a hard-stop never," she shared, adding, "Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure and safe … something I hadn't felt as a child."

"Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we're bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect," she said, adding of Jeezy, "He's an amazing dad, [and it] overwhelms me with even more love."

Sharing her pregnancy news on Instagram Monday, Mai Jenkins wrote, "When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye ... I have never been this thankful to feel so alive. Here come the Jenkins ❤️."

In April, Mai Jenkins opened up to PEOPLE about the couple's intimate, backyard ceremony — and the sentimental reason she threw her handwritten vows in the pool.

"I can't find anybody, whether it's God himself or the Bible, that would be able to say how I feel for Jay," Mai said of her husband. "For Jay, he's a man of words. He's an artist, a songwriter, and he knows exactly how to describe what it feels to marry me. We knew right away that we wanted to write our vows. Jay didn't write down his vows, he spoke them from the heart."

Unlike Jeezy, however, who "had no notes" and "was able to just tell me how he felt and shared with me his feelings right off his heart, right there in front of our close family friends," Mai said she wrote out three pages of vows.