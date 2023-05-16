Jeannie Mai Jenkins' Daughter Is Learning About Her Black and Vietnamese Heritage: 'Own Who She Is'

Jeannie Mai Jenkins talked with Jennifer Hudson on her talk show about her daughter, Monaco

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 16, 2023 05:45 PM
Jeannie Mai and baby Monaco Jenkins
Photo: Jeannie Mai Jenkins/Instagram

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is teaching her daughter about where she comes from.

On Tuesday, the former The Real co-host, 44, talked with Jennifer Hudson on the Jennifer Hudson Show about all the ways her life has changed since the finale of her talk show, including the birth of her daughter, Monaco, 16 months.

"I love her so much, she's so opinionated. And I think the best thing is learning how to really teach her how to own who she is," Jenkins said. "She's a beautiful blend of being Black and Vietnamese and I want her to really understand what that means as a powerful woman today."

"We try to have her spend time with her Southern grandparents in Atlanta, in Georgia, and then she goes down to the Bay and she spends time with my Vietnamese grandparents all the time. So she understands both sides and I only speak Vietnamese to her. And then dad only speaks the South to her," she joked.

Jenkins shares daughter Monaco with her husband Jeezy, 45. The two have been married since April 2021.

On a December episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the TV personality reflected on her new chapter as a mother. "It is hard work, but I love every part of it," said the star. "And it doesn't feel like work. I gotta be honest with you. Having Monaco made me feel like I've been born again. It sounds so overly spiritual and almost religious. But no, I just mean that, like, I see through different eyes."

Since Monaco's arrival in January 2022, Jenkins has been vocal about the challenges that come with being a first-time mom. From a hard breastfeeding experience to the fourth trimester and a bout with postpartum anxiety, the TV star has offered a glimpse into her year — but has remained positive throughout her trials.

"That little person has completely awakened me to seeing the world a whole different way," she said. "And the crazy thing is, my daughter gives me so much confidence. I like myself more as a mom. I like myself more getting up and taking care of somebody else and tending to her and watching her actually register things that we've worked so hard to teach her. I can't believe, like, that's such an accomplishment. I didn't realize that.

