Jeannie Mai Gets Candid About Having 'Beautiful' Sex During Pregnancy: 'The Party Is On'

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is telling fans all about the ins and outs of pregnancy sex

For a new episode on her YouTube channel Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai, premiering exclusively with PEOPLE, The Real co-host chats with certified intimacy educator Shan Boodram about her sex life. Mai Jenkins is currently expecting her first baby with husband Jeezy.

Mai Jenkins says she had no sex drive in the first trimester because she was "more concerned about my feelings" — though at the second trimester, which is now: "The party is on. It's back and poppin'. ... Everything is good in that department. I love it."

"One of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J because you see your belly, you see his face [and] he gets to play. Like, he's playing with your belly or playing with your breasts," she explains. "I credit him. I didn't tell him to do this, so him normalizing that the baby's there. You know how some men might be like, 'I don't wanna touch the baby' or maybe 'I'm not touching the belly'? But making it all — like, 'Yo, you gotta be up in the mix in this. This is how you got made!' "

"I think there's something really beautiful about that," she adds.

Speaking with Women's Health in September, Mai Jenkins said finding out about the pregnancy was "the most beautiful sign that anything's possible, that you're not in control, and God has a plan."

"Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we're bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect," she said, adding of Jeezy, who is father to two kids, "He's an amazing dad, [and it] overwhelms me with even more love."