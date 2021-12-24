Jeannie Mai Hosts 'Shower of Love' Before Welcoming First Baby: 'Winter Wonderland'

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is already falling in love with her baby ahead of the little one's birth.

On Thursday, The Real co-host, 42, shared a video montage on Instagram of the "shower of love" she held for her baby-on-the-way alongside family and friends. Mai Jenkins is expecting her first child with husband Jeezy.

Mai Jenkins hosted a "winter wonderland" party at her home with food, music, dancing, and even a game of limbo. Though the television personality hasn't officially revealed her baby's name, the event was filled with decorations saying, "Baby Sno."

"How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I've never met? Baby J isn't even here yet- yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do," Mai Jenkins captioned the video. "Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love. And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland ❄️"

Jeannie Mai baby shower Jeannie Mai | Credit: Jeannie Mai / instagram

The mom-to-be also shared another video dancing with Jeezy's father, writing, "Ive never remembered days. I remember moments. My first mama-to-be dance with Papa Jenkins💙"

Mai Jenkins' "shower of love" for her baby comes just a month after her travel-themed baby shower, which she described on Instagram as "unforgettable."

The star-studded bash brought together many of Mai Jenkins' famous friends, including her co-host from The Real, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, former The Talk co-host and expecting mom Elaine Welteroth and cosmetics gurus Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson.

"So thankful to have the most wonderful friends throw us such a sweet, unforgettable shower for a Baby Jenkins. As we count down these last few weeks, I'm emotional realizing how our life is about to be changed forever 🤍," Mai Jenkins wrote at the time. "Thank you to all of our supportive friends and family for being a community of trust, love, and joy. I will never forget this day 🐣"

Speaking with Women's Health in September, Mai Jenkins said finding out about the pregnancy was "the most beautiful sign that anything's possible, that you're not in control, and God has a plan."

Jeannie Mai baby shower Jeannie Mai baby shower | Credit: Jeannie Mai / instagram

"Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we're bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect," she said, adding of Jeezy, who is father to two kids, "He's an amazing dad, [and it] overwhelms me with even more love."