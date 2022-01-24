Jeannie Mai announced on Jan. 11 that she welcomed her first child, baby Monaco, with husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Says 'Fourth Trimester' Is 'Hardest' After Welcoming First Baby: 'Nothing Prepared Me'

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is getting real about her adjustment to motherhood.

On Monday, The Real co-host, 43, opened up about her first few weeks as a mom since welcoming her first child, baby Monaco, with husband Jeezy. In a candid Instagram post, she admits that the "fourth trimester" has been the hardest trimester yet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life— nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING. No book I've read, advice I've gotten, that could have compiled ALL the things I'd need just to sit, lay down, walk, or even hold our baby," she captioned the photo of her sitting in high-waisted briefs and holding a baby bottle.

"The 4th trimester has been the hardest trimester yet, but I'm a happy, healing mom over here 💁🏻‍♀️ #postpartum," Mai Jenkins adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The television personality later praised mothers for going through childbirth, sharing on her Instagram Story that she has a long road of healing.

"Can I just start off by saying I got so much respect for moms… next level," she writes. "I'm in my first week of postpartum and I definitely don't feel ready for recovery. That feels like a long time away because I feel like my body is still reacting from what just happened."

On Jan. 11, Mai Jenkins announced the exciting news of baby Monaco's arrival on Instagram with a sweet snap of a baby blanket covered in footprints with the nametag "Baby Jenkins" nearby.

"Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️," she added.

In a video on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, Mai Jenkins gave a tour of baby Monaco's neutral-colored nursery and explained the sweet meaning behind the little one's moniker.

"I thought Baby J's name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn't the name that came to us," Mai Jenkins explained. "What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating."

She recalled a pivotal trip to Monaco, France, she and Jeezy took where they discussed their goals for the future and "established what was going on for us."

"That's really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy's life that brought Monaco here," she added.