Two of Meghan Markle's Favorite Brands, Hatch & J.Crew, Teamed Up for a Maternity Collection

Maternity fashion has totally transformed in the past decade or so, thanks to high-profile pregnant stars (like Meghan Markle, above) who have stayed true to their style rather than opting for billowy schmattes that were once standard. And leading the charge into attractive, bump-conscious style was Hatch, a line of cool-girl maternity clothes beloved by stars including Natalie Portman, Kerry Washington and the Duchess of Sussex herself (that’s her in the brand's "Eliza" dress at top left).

But one area many working moms-to-be felt still wasn’t being addressed was attractive, practical maternity workwear – and that’s an area J.Crew knows well (just ask Meghan Markle, who repurposed the brand’s utility jacket – sold out, but this is similar – on a working trip to Morocco).

So we bet the Duchess will be thrilled to hear that Hatch and J.Crew teamed up to meet the need, creating a classic collection inspired by J.Crew’s bestselling “@work” pieces – including their beloved Regent blazer, Resumé dress and Popover shirt – plus some of the elegant, wearable weekend staples both brands are known for (like this boatneck tee, pretty caftan dress and cashmere sweater).

If you’ve been despairing over finding a presentable pencil skirt or stylish pant during your pregnancy, you’ll be more than covered whether you’re presenting in front of a classroom or a boardroom. And you might find us joining the 20 percent of Hatch customers who aren’t pregnant at all, because this trench cape is pretty irresistible, regardless of current bump status. (We have a feeling Meghan Markle might stock up on a few pieces to have in her closet if she goes for Baby No. 2.)

Check out some of our favorite pieces below and see the whole collection (which ranges from $59.50 to $298) at Hatch or J.Crew.

