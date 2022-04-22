Jayson Tatum's Son Skips Through Boston Celtics Locker Room: 'Nothing Cooler Than This Dad' Stuff

The Boston Celtics have a special little supporter in Jayson Tatum's son Deuce.

When he's not playing around on the court or with the team, the 4-year-old boy can often be seen cheering on his father from the sideline at TD Garden. That was the case Wednesday night as the Celtics took a 2-0 series lead against the Brooklyn Nets in round one of the NBA playoffs.

After the game, in which Boston topped Brooklyn 114-107, Deuce adorably skipped his way through the locker room while following behind Jayson, 24, in a video shared on the Celtics' Instagram page.

As Deuce made his appearance, Celtics point guard and 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart excitedly yelled, "Yeah Deuce!" — sparking a chorus of similar cheers from his teammates.

Before sitting down, Deuce grabbed a high five from Celtics center Daniel Theis as someone in the clip says, "He's got a little skip to him!"

The Celtics also snapped a photo of Jayson and Deuce sitting side-by-side in the locker room, with Deuce perched on a black chair near his father's locker, and shared it on social media.

Jayson appeared to enjoy the image, which he quote tweeted Thursday morning and wrote, "Nothing better than this dad s—t."

Deuce was also captured on camera prior to Wednesday's game while goofing around with a basketball on the court at TD Garden in a clip shared on Twitter by ABC6 in Providence.

Jayson was 19 and playing his first season with the Celtics when his son was born on Dec. 6, 2017. Deuce has since become a big hit — not just with the Celtics, but with players across the NBA.

Speaking with reporters during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in February, Jayson said he wasn't expecting his son to be so popular.

"It's cool and he enjoys it," he explained in a clip shared on Twitter by The Boston Globe. "Every time he comes to a home game, people cheer when they see him. They scream his name when he comes to games on the road and here at All-Star [Weekend]. He has his own personality."

jayson tatum, Deuce Tatum Credit: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty

One "plus" of becoming a father at 19, Jayson added, is that he and his son are "growing up together."

"I think it's cool that he's going to be able to see me as my career goes," the Celtics star said, via the Globe, "and as he's getting older now, remember certain things and interact and things like that. It's definitely a plus."