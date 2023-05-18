Jayson Tatum's Son Deuce Enjoys Dunk Contest and Halftime Show Puppy at Boston Celtics Playoff Game

Jayson Tatum's 5½-year-old son laughed and had fun with friends at the first game of the conference finals

Published on May 18, 2023 05:16 PM
Jayson Tatum, Deuce
Photo: NB/Instagram

Jayson Tatum may not have taken home a win in the first game of the conference finals, but his son felt like a winner all night long.

The Boston Celtics star, 24, was joined by son Jayson "Deuce" Christopher, 5½, with the little one enjoying some special moments throughout the night.

One video shared on the NBA's Instagram shows Deuce meeting the dog who does halftime performances. He's joined by two other kids, one of whom he gives a big hug to, as they carefully check out the pup.

"Friendship & feeding the legendary Scooby after an impressive halftime show ♥️🐕," the caption reads.

Later on, Deuce participates in a pint-sized dunk contest, where he can be seen running with a small ball, looping it under each of his legs before slamming it into the hoop as the crowd around him cheers.

The little one runs off after the shot with a smile and his tongue poking out.

"Deuce in the Dunk Contest in Boston!" the NBA account wrote.

Tatum was 19 when he welcomed his son Deuce, who has since become a big hit with the Celtics and with players across the NBA. Tatum shares Deuce with ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell.

"I think 2017 when I got drafted, I didn't have Deuce, but he was born in 2017 so that was big, that was the biggest year of my life, right? Starting this new chapter in my career, I just had a child," Tatum explained.

"My mindset was not to sacrifice either, that I was going to be the best father as I could as well as the best basketball player," he continued. "There was no guideline or there was no exact way to do it. It was all about what was natural."

"I just do what's natural. I'm around him every day. I think being able to go through this journey together, because I was 19 when I got drafted, it's kind of like we're growing up together," Tatum continued. "As he's gotten older, I'm going through my career, sharing these moments, experiencing this together as we grow up. I think it's the coolest part for me."

