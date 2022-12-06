Jayson Tatum Celebrates Son Deuce on His 5th Birthday: 'My Best Friend in the World'

Jayson Tatum is celebrating his biggest fan.

The 24-year-old NBA forward shared a photo carousel on Instagram Tuesday celebrating his son Jayson "Deuce" Christopher on his fifth birthday.

"Deuce Day!!" the proud dad captioned the post. "Happy 5th birthday to my best friend in the world🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽Love you kid ❤️."

Tatum was 19 when he welcomed his son Deuce, who has since become a big hit with the Celtics and with players across the NBA. Tatum shares Deuce with ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The NBA star, who had Deuce in December 2017 just six months after he was drafted by the Celtics, spoke about being a role model as a dad and his close bond with his son in a press conference in June.

"I think 2017 when I got drafted, I didn't have Deuce, but he was born in 2017 so that was big, that was the biggest year of my life, right? Starting this new chapter in my career, I just had a child," Tatum explained.

"My mindset was not to sacrifice either, that I was going to be the best father as I could as well as the best basketball player," he continued. "There was no guideline or there was no exact way to do it. It was all about what was natural."

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty

"I just do what's natural. I'm around him every day. I think being able to go through this journey together, because I was 19 when I got drafted, it's kind of like we're growing up together," Tatum continued. "As he's gotten older, I'm going through my career, sharing these moments, experiencing this together as we grow up. I think it's the coolest part for me."

The athlete said he is also aware of his platform as a professional athlete and thinks it's "great" if he's a role model to other young fathers across the globe.

"I think we need more role models like that. Just to have more male fathers be present and things like that, show that you can do both, regardless of whenever you work, whatever your profession is," he said.