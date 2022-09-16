Jaylan Mobley Had 'Discussions' with Leah Messer's Kids' Dads About Family Ahead of Engagement

Jaylan Mobley wanted to make sure that all members of his blended family with Leah Messer were on the same page before he proposed to the Teen Mom star.

Before popping the question during the couple's anniversary trip to Costa Rica last month, Mobley told Entertainment Tonight that he had conversations with the fathers of Messer's daughters.

Messer, 30, shares daughter Adalynn Faith, 9, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. She also shares 12-year-old twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace with ex-husband Corey Simms.

"Actually, me and Corey went, we went golfing, and we actually had a discussion about it," Mobley shared. "And he was all good with that. And I've also had discussions with Jeremy throughout and after, and he's always been like, 'Hey man, I'm just glad you're the one that's in my daughter's life, as becoming that stepdad.'"

Mobley explained that upon entering Messer's life and spending time with her daughters, he "wanted to make sure that I had a relationship with their dads."

Leah Messer/Instagram

"That's been amazing, too. And they've been all for it," he shared. "They have been also giving me a lot of wisdom from things that they learned, and so it's just all been kind of a working thing."

Elsewhere during the interview, Messer told the outlet that she's happy with how well Mobley has worked into the co-parenting dynamic with her exes.

"It feels great that we can co-parent together," she shared of everyone getting along.

"Just the other day Corey was here, and we were talking about different things with the girls becoming teenagers, how are we gonna work together as a team? And of course, [Mobley was] a part of that conversation, and it feels great."

Leah Messer/Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE after her engagement, Messer said that her girls see Mobley "as a role model," as well "as another father figure in their lives." She added: "They have a great relationship."

"I'm looking forward to everything that the future has in store for us — our families coming together, the kids we'll bring into this world together, growing businesses together."

"It's very open," she continued, "but I'm excited about it all."