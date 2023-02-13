JAY-Z Is the Ultimate Girl Dad as He Snaps Photos of Daughter Blue Ivy, 11, at 2023 Super Bowl

JAY-Z is showing off his skills as the ultimate Instagram dad!

The rapper, 53, had a special father-daughter night out at State Farm Stadium in Arizona with 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter to watch the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday.

Ahead of the big game, JAY-Z was sweetly seen photographing his daughter, crouching on the ground to get all the different angles as Blue Ivy posed on the football field.

For the outing, Blue Ivy and her dad both sported all-black outfits featuring graphic T-shirts and sunglasses. Blue Ivy topped off her look with a black hat and nameplate necklace, while JAY-Z accessorized with gleaming white sneakers.

Along with Blue Ivy, JAY-Z also shares 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with wife Beyoncé.

Last month, Blue Ivy joined her mom when Beyoncé performed at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai, following a four-year absence since her last headlining show.

At one point during the set, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé performed a duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl," from Beyoncé's 2019 The Lion King companion album.

Dressed in a sparkling red ensemble, Blue Ivy sang her portion of the Grammy Award-winning song, while her mother, wearing a yellow corseted dress with a feathered skirt, sang her own parts.

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

At the end of the track, Variety reported that Blue Ivy hugged her mom and walked up the stage's steps, where she then struck a pose and blew kisses to the crowd before her.

"Brown Skin Girl" got a standalone visual treatment on YouTube in August 2020. Blue Ivy received a writing credit for the track, which marked her first official entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.