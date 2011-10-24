Jay-Z Gets Animated for Warren Buffett's New Cartoon Series

While not busy preparing for his new baby, Jay-Z is lending his likeness and business acumen to pal Warren Buffett‘s new online animated series, Secret Millionaires Club. Geared towards kids aged 7 to 16, it was created to teach smart financial habits — which includes everything from how to balance a checkbook to how to develop sound business ideas — in a fun, creative way.



Along with a cool cartoon, they’ve also launched the “Grow Your Own Business” challenge where entrepreneurial children can submit their innovative business plans to compete for a $5,000 prize. To watch any of the 26 webisodes or play any of the fun learning activities, go to smckids.com. You can also catch episodes on children’s network, The Hub.

