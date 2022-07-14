JAY-Z revealed that he loves his kids “more than anything in the world” on a new episode of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart series on Peacock

JAY-Z Says Fatherhood 'Changed Practically Everything' in Rare Comment: 'Time Is All You Have'

JAY-Z is sharing rare insight into his life as a dad.

On a new episode of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart series on Peacock, the 52-year-old rapper and producer opened up about prioritizing time with his children. He shares daughter Blue Ivy, 10 and twins Rumi and Sir, 5, with wife Beyoncé.

The Grammy winner told the comedian, 43, that he "definitely" appreciates taking breaks from his busy schedule to be with his kids.

"Time is all you have. That's the only thing we control," he said. "It's how you spend your time. You're reckless with your time before, you're just all over the place and then you have to... What are you leaving your house for?"

"Every second that you spend, you're spending away from the development of these people that you brought here, that you love more than anything in the world," he added. "So what are you going to spend that time on? So that changed a lot. That changed practically everything for me."

JAY-Z

Last month, JAY-Z and Blue Ivy were spotted courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in which the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Boston Celtics.

The father-daughter duo matched in all-black outfits. JAY-Z wore a black tee and joggers with white sneakers, while Blue Ivy sported a black leather jacket, black sweats and black and white sneakers, accessorizing with hoop earrings.

In a now-viral video of jumbotron footage shared on Twitter, the "Empire State of Mind" rapper gave Blue Ivy a kiss on the cheek.

In February, JAY-Z and Blue Ivy also stepped out to watch Super Bowl LVI together at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams faced the Cincinnati Bengals.

Blue Ivy joined her mom and other celebrities last November in reciting some of her rapper father's famous lyrics in honor of his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.