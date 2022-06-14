JAY-Z Gives Daughter Blue Ivy a Sweet Kiss on the Cheek During Game 5 of the NBA Finals
Blue Ivy Carter is all grown up!
On Monday, JAY-Z was joined by his 10-year-old daughter at Game 5 of the NBA Finals. There, they watched the Golden State Warriors clinch a 104-94 win and 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The 52-year-old rapper and producer sat courtside with his eldest daughter, who bore a striking resemblance to mom Beyoncé. The dad and daughter matched in all-black outfits; JAY-Z wore a black tee and joggers with white sneakers, while Blue Ivy sported a black leather jacket, black sweats and black and white sneakers, accessorizing with hoop earrings.
In a now-viral video of jumbotron footage shared to Twitter, the "Empire State of Mind" rapper gave Blue a kiss on the cheek.
The Monday outing marked the second time the father-daughter duo attended a major sports game together this year. In February, JAY-Z and Blue watched Super Bowl LVI together at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams faced the Cincinnati Bengals.
Beyoncé, 40, was also present at the high-energy game, in which the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20.
In a video shared to Twitter by the NFL, the rapper was shown snapping a photo of Blue and a friend ahead of the big game as they jumped into the air, the football field behind them.
In November 2021, Blue joined her mom and other celebrities in reciting some of her rapper father's famous lyrics in honor of his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
"Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer/You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter," she said, adorably laughing as she read out the censored line from JAY-Z's 1998 track "Ride or Die."