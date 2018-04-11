Former Chicago Bulls player Jay Williams and his fiancee Nikki Bonacorsi are expecting their first child together, PEOPLE confirms exclusively

Baby on the Way for ESPN's Jay Williams

Jay Williams has a new role coming up: Dad!

The ESPN college basketball analyst and former Chicago Bulls player is expecting a baby with fiancée Nikki Bonacorsi, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

According to the rep, Williams, 36, is “thrilled” to welcome the couple’s upcoming addition, who is due to make his or her arrival on Oct. 5.

Williams proposed to Bonacorsi, 30, on New Year’s Eve, renting out a suite at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge for a private romantic dinner.

“The @1hotels at Brooklyn Bridge Park & @stephaniegottlieb absolutely crushed the game for @nbonacorsi & I,” he captioned a sweet video taken after the proposal.

“Thank you for the amazing suite & a massive thank you to Stephanie for the design & build out of her magnificent ring,” Williams added. “And thank you to @tomford for the digs.”

Williams has been quite busy as of late, keeping up with March Madness on ESPN and filming a new YouTube docu-series called Best Shot, which is executive produced by LeBron James.