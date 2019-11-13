Insecure Star Jay Ellis and Model Nina Senicar Welcome First Child, Daughter Nora Grace

And baby makes three!

Insecure star Jay Ellis and his model fiancée Nina Senicar announced on Instagram Tuesday that they had welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Nora Grace.

Little Nora made her grand entrance into the world on Friday, Nov. 8, the same day as her mother’s 34th birthday, according to an Instagram post by Senicar.

Along with sharing some details about her daughter’s birth, the new mom also shared a snap of the newborn’s feet being cradled in her and Ellis’ hands.

“And just like that our lives got a whole new meaning. Welcome Nora Grace Ellis ♥️ 8.11.2019,” the proud mama, 34, wrote beside the photo.

Ellis, 37, shared the same sweet image on his Instagram account, keeping his caption simple with only a blue heart emoji.

Though generally a private person, Senicar had been documenting her pregnancy journey after confirming to Serbian magazine Story in a June cover story that she was expecting her first child with Ellis in the fall.

In mid-September, Senicar shared a series of gorgeous black-and-white shots that showed off her baby bump.

Beneath one of the photos, the model wrote, “Eight months of love, tenderness, femininity, happiness, panic, fear, tears, smiles, uncertainty, excitement… Eight months with her.”

In October, Senicar confirmed that her little girl on the way would be named Nora in an Instagram post that featured a snap of her at an event cradling her belly.

The model posted several other bump photos, including the most recent one on Nov. 4, showing Senicar’s pregnant silhouette on the beach.

“Counting hours… #40weekspregnant” she captioned the photo.

Ellis and Senicar have reportedly been dating since 2015, but only confirmed their romance in 2017 during a Breakfast Club interview.

“I am in a relationship. I’m in a very happy relationship, and that’s where I leave it,” he said at the time, according to BET. “I don’t really worry about anything else, and that’s it. I think for me, we give so much of ourselves in what we do no matter what side of the industry we’re on, so for me… a relationship for me is probably the most important thing that I think two people can have.”

Then in June, while sharing her exciting baby news with Story, Senicar revealed that she and Ellis were engaged and expecting to tie the knot over the summer.

At this time, it is unclear if Ellis and Senicar have officially gotten married.

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.