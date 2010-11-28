Jay DeMarcus' Christmas Wish? A Colic-Free Baby!

"[For Christmas I want] a happy, healthy baby," the Rascal Flatts bassist told PEOPLE Wednesday at an N.Y.C. event announcing their partnership with JCPenney's ﻿Angel Giving Tree﻿ program. "And if it's not too much to ask for Santa, preferably a baby without colic."

With the holiday season fast approaching, Jay DeMarcus — whose wife Allison is due with daughter Madeline Leigh on Jan. 8 — isn’t afraid to put in an early request!

“[For Christmas I want] a happy, healthy baby,” the Rascal Flatts bassist told PEOPLE Wednesday at an N.Y.C. event announcing their partnership with JCPenney’s Angel Giving Tree program.

“And if it’s not too much to ask for Santa, preferably a baby without colic.”

Noting that his wife is “very pregnant right now,” the couple plan to spend their time “hanging around the house, maybe light a fire, stay in” — and signing up for a birthing class!



“When I get back [home] we’re going to start,” DeMarcus explains. However, fellow bandmate — and dad of two — Gary LeVox quips that the preparation isn’t exactly necessary.

“They don’t work ’cause you forget everything when you’re in there,” he says. “You’re just like, ‘Breathe and push, breathe and push.'”

Fortunately, for the future father, spending quality time with his band and their families has provided DeMarcus, 39, with plenty of first-hand advice.

“It’s been fun watching them be fathers too over the past few years,” he explains. “I’m glad they did it first because it really gave me some notes.”