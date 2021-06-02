Jay Cutler on Co-Parenting Kids with Ex Kristin Cavallari: 'We've Done a Good Job of Putting Them First'

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are putting their kids first.

In a recent interview with E! News, the 38-year-old former NFL quarterback opened up about co-parenting with his ex-wife, 34, and raising their three children — sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and daughter Saylor James, 5.

When asked how he managed over the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic and having to split time with the kids, Cutler said, "It's good."

"I mean, kids are resilient," he added. "With school and all the activities, we've done a good job of putting them first."

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler | Credit: Jason LaVeris/Getty

Cutler previously proposed to Cavallari in April 2011, after the pair had been dating for over a year. They later tied the knot in 2013.

After 7 years of marriage, Cavallari announced the news that the couple had made the decision to end their marriage in April 2020.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote at the time, alongside a photo of the pair walking off into the distance together, with their backs turned to the camera.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," she added. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Last month, Cavallari similarly opened up about her co-parenting experience with Cutler in a cover story for Mr. Warburton.

"It has its challenges for sure, especially in the beginning when everything is so fresh still. But we're just navigating it the best way we know how," The Hills alum told the outlet.

Cavallari then explained what she learned from her own parents' divorce on how to proceed with her family.