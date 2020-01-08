Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have got babies on the brain — but they’re waiting a little longer for a very specific (and celebratory!) reason.

During Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the newlyweds opened up about their plans for children, getting candid with a caller about at least one of the reasons why it hasn’t happened just yet.

“Let’s clarify what’s going on right now with our baby-makings. Let’s get this out there. We went and started [trying] one month, and then Stassi [Schroeder] and Lala [Kent]’s weddings [are coming], and we’re in [them],” said Taylor, 40.

“Short version,” chimed in his wife and fellow Vanderpump Rules star, 30, “is that we’re trying to make sure we can make it to Italy for Stassi and Beau [Clark]‘s wedding and that I’m not stuck back home because I’m too pregnant. So we’re trying to plan it out. But yes, babies. I want babies.”

After host Andy Cohen urged the couple to “just get pregnant and don’t worry about other people’s weddings,” Cartwright clarified that she wouldn’t mind expecting during the events but “I [just] don’t want to be so pregnant where I’m stuck like Phoebe on Friends and can’t go to her best friend’s wedding. That’s what I care about.”

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot in June during a magical, fairy-tale wedding at the Kentucky Castle in the bride’s home state.

The event was attended by 240 guests, including their reality show costars and Bravo-lebrities like Southern Charm‘s Shep Rose and Summer House alumni Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee.

Lance Bass officiated the ceremony in the courtyard, surrounded by white, champagne and ivory-colored flowers. The ‘NSYNC boy-bander, 40, is also the groom’s business partner.

“It feels amazing,” Cartwright told PEOPLE exclusively just before the couple’s big day. “We’re stronger and happier than we’ve ever been. We’ve been through a lot, but we came out on the other side. I feel like we’ve just gotten stronger and stronger.”

And Taylor couldn’t wait to make her his wife, saying, “We know we love each other. We know we want to be together. We’re just really excited. Just really happy with where we are right now.”

Cartwright told PEOPLE after their nuptials that she and the bad-boy bartender turned married man “can’t wait to start a family” together: “I cannot wait to be a mom, and Jax cannot wait to be a dad. He talks about it all the time. I think he’s getting more excited than I am even, which I never thought would be possible.”

The legacy left behind by Taylor’s late father Ronald Cauchi, who died of cancer in December 2017, and the “sacrifices” he made during Taylor’s childhood are inspiring the reality star to want children of his own soon.

“My dad was always there for me,” Taylor told PEOPLE. “We lived in the suburbs, but my dad had to work very hard for us to have everything. That’s my goal. Work as hard as I can and build a few businesses here so I can spend as much time as I can with my kids, because I want to be a part of everything that they do.”

“I want to be the coach,” he added. “I want to be in the PTA. I want to be a soccer dad, a gymnastics dad, whatever it is. I just want to be part of it all. I’m working hard right now to build up a good future.”