Jax Taylor Says Brittany Cartwright Is 'Insecure' About Pregnancy Weight Change

Jax Taylor is explaining why he feels it's "extremely important," now more than ever, to compliment his wife Brittany Cartwright.

The Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Wednesday's episode of the Give Them Lala...with Randall podcast, where Taylor discussed how he is there for Cartwright as her body transforms due to her pregnancy with their first child, a baby boy.

"What I think is extremely important and what I’m going through now with Brittany is just reassuring Brittany how beautiful she is," Taylor, 41, explained.

"She’s already beautiful, she’s already gorgeous, but I always see Brittany looking at herself and I know in her head she’s just thinking...sometimes I feel like she thinks that she’s not pretty," he continued.

Host Randall Emmett was shocked to hear about Cartwright's feelings, replying, "Really? She’s stunning."

"We all know that. I know that, you know that..." he said of his wife's beauty. "But you know their bodies are changing and they’re not used to that and they’re very insecure. "

"They know they’re excited to be moms, but at the same time, they’re like, 'Am I gonna get back into that bikini again?' You know, that kind of stuff," Taylor explained. "And it’s like, that’s the thing that I have to reassure her a lot."

"I love doing it," Taylor said of complementing his wife, 31, noting that he does it regardless of her being pregnant.

"But it’s super important for new dads, I think, just to make sure you let your wife know how beautiful she is at all times," he reiterated.

Last week, the dad-to-be revealed, on his Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney's podcast You're Gonna Love Me, that his wife is "having a little rougher pregnancy" than some might.

Taylor explained that she's "constantly throwing up" — but doctors have told her it's "normal" and a sign of "a healthy baby."

"I was like, 'Is this going to make you not want to have another one?'" he recalled. "And she's like, 'No, not yet. I'm still gonna do it.' But I've heard that some rough pregnancies make it so moms don't want to have another one after that, because they don't want to go through that again."

The Bravo star said he can't wait to be a dad, recalling a conversation he'd had with a friend who recently had a son and told Taylor, " 'When your baby looks at you and grabs your finger and smiles at you, there is nothing in the world ... I don't care how strong of a man you are, you're gonna cry.' "