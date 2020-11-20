Jax Taylor opens up on Katie Maloney's podcast about trying for a baby, the morning Brittany Cartwright told him she was pregnant and more

Jax Taylor Says He and Pregnant Wife Brittany Cartwright Conceived on Their 'Second Try'

Kentucky is a lucky state for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

"This was our second try," said Taylor, 41. "People say [it takes] a long time. No, because we got the app a month before and I was off by a day. So as you know, as a woman, there is only one day you can truly get pregnant."

"And I don't know how my drunk-a-- friends in the past have done it, but I hope they all play the lottery because there's literally one day," he added. "There's a pink [day], a red [day] and [then] a pink [day]."

The first month they tried, he was "cutting the grass" at the time when Cartwright, 31, called him inside — and "the last thing I want(ed) to do is have sex," Taylor recalled.

"And she's like, 'Don't worry, you can just get in and get out. It's fine.' I was like, 'I'm sold, I'm sold. I'm fine.' It wasn't the most romantic thing," he continued of their "off" month, when they missed the "red" day.

The magic month came when the couple were at an AirBnB in Kentucky, about to leave for the airport. And despite the not-so-ideal timing, they were "spot on" in making it work.

As for the moment Cartwright told him she was pregnant, "She comes out [of the bathroom] screaming, holding a pregnancy test [like], 'Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God!' " which led Taylor to feeling like he was going to have "a heart attack" due to being "half asleep" and lost for context.

"And then she took another test 'cause she wasn't sure, then she took another one and then she took another one," he continued, laughing. "So we have four, 'cause she didn't believe it."

Taylor also said that his wife is "having a little rougher pregnancy" than some might, in that she's "constantly throwing up" — but doctors have told her it's "normal" and a sign of "a healthy baby."

"I was like, 'Is this going to make you not want to have another one?' " he recalled. "And she's like, 'No, not yet. I'm still gonna do it.' But I've heard that some rough pregnancies make it so moms don't want to have another one after that, because they don't want to go through that again."

The Bravo star can't wait to be a dad, recalling a conversation he had with a friend who recently had a son of his own and told Taylor, " 'When your baby looks at you and grabs your finger and smiles at you, there is nothing in the world ... I don't care how strong of a man you are, you're gonna cry.' "