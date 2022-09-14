'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'

Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33.

"I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth.

"If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me ... I was a partier," Taylor shared.

"All I cared about was partying, doing bad things. And I didn't give a s--- about anybody. I was selfish. And I feel like being married and having my child really saved my life."

Host Scheana Shay expressed her admiration for the fact that the pair are "100% full-time parents" to their 17-month-old son with "no nannies."

"I don't how much longer it's gonna last cause now, you know, it's so hard in the world," Taylor admitted, explaining, "I'm more on board now because he's getting a little older."

"When he was really young, I just knew I would get a babysitter and we would go out on a date and I would just stare at my phone the whole time."

Taylor went on to share a hilarious experience where he and Cartwright attempted a date night, leaving Cruz with his mother-in-law, who was in from out of town. But the night of dinner and clubbing in Hollywood didn't go as the couple planned.

"We lasted till 10 o'clock," he shared. "We had a beautiful dinner and 10 o'clock rolls around. I'm looking at my wife. It's almost to the point where it's almost uncomfortable. I'm looking at her like, I wonder how Cruz is doing.'"

Brittany Cartwright/Instagram

In April, the proud parents threw their little boy a baseball-themed party, which featured a ball pit and an appearance from Mickey Mouse.

They documented the festivities on social media, snapping pictures with friends and family. In one photo, Cartwright and Taylor both wore jerseys and posed with their son in front of a massive "Cruz's Rookie Year" yard sign surrounded by red, white and blue balloons. Another photo showed the couple smiling at Cruz as he ate his cake with a birthday crown on his head.

Cartwright also posted adorable birthday photos of Cruz as he wore a "Rookie of the Year" baseball uniform with his name and the number one.

"My sweet beautiful boy is 1 year old today!!! This has been the best year of my life, I love this little boy more than I could have ever imagined," Cartwright wrote of her son. "Being your mommy has brought so much joy & happiness in my life."