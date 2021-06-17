The Hills' Jason Wahler and Wife Ashley Welcome 'Mellow' Baby Boy Wyatt Ragle: 'We Are So Excited'

Jason Wahler is a dad of two!

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 34, and his wife Ashley welcomed their second baby together, son Wyatt Ragle Wahler, on Wednesday, June 16, at 1:48 a.m., he reveals exclusively to PEOPLE. The newborn weighed 9 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 22 inches long.

The couple also shares 3½-year-old daughter Delilah Ray.

"Ashley and I are elated to have welcomed our beautiful, healthy baby boy Wyatt Ragle Wahler this morning," says Wahler. "We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family, and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can. I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him."

"I can't wait to be his coach and for him to be my wingman and mini-me," the proud dad adds. "It was one of the most incredible experiences to deliver him into the world. I have the utmost respect for my wife Ashley, who did an absolutely incredible job through the birthing process, as well as all the other mothers who have the same strength in creating life."

Wahler says his baby boy is "the sweetest, most mellow baby," adding that they "can't wait to teach him about life, steer him down the right path, and learn from him on the daily too."

Wahler first announced in February that he and Ashley were expecting their second child with a sweet post on Instagram. "Surprise!! The newest addition to our family is coming June 2021!" Wahler wrote alongside a sunny snapshot of himself kissing Ashley as she held up ultrasound images for the camera.

E! News was first to report the pregnancy news, with the couple telling the outlet, "We're having a boy!" Added Ashley at the time: "I'm feeling great. I'm actually halfway, I'm 20 weeks." Bracing for life as a mom of two, she joked, "Sleep is overrated!"

"Everyone's really surprised. It's been really, really fun," she said.

Since announcing she was expecting a second baby, Ashley posted several photos of her baby bump and shared reflective messages about her pregnancy.

"I have never been more excited to see this little boy and hold him in my arms for the first time. I have to say my favorite part about being pregnant isn't the pregnancy itself but the delivery," she wrote alongside a nude photo of herself.

"I know I said it DELIVERY! It's euphoric and like Christmas morning as a kid being able to finally seeing your baby for the first time," she added. "A feeling indescribable."