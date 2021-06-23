Jason Wahler and Wife Ashley Share First Photos of Newborn Baby Wyatt Ragle: 'Blessed and Thankful'

The Hills: New Beginning's Jason Wahler tells PEOPLE that his 1-week-old son Wyatt Ragle "just sleeps all the time" and has been "amazing"

Jason Wahler and wife Ashley are soaking up time with their newborn "angel of a baby."

Sharing the first photos of their son Wyatt Ragle exclusively with PEOPLE, the parents give an update on their new addition and how the family - including 3½-year-old daughter Delilah Ray - are adapting to the newborn phase.

"Having Wyatt home has been amazing," Jason, 34, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, out Friday. "He is honestly an angel of a baby, he just sleeps all the time. Delilah has been adjusting really well. She is such a great helper and loves to be in his room at all times assisting in grabbing diapers and reading him stories."

The couple, who wed in 2013, welcomed their second baby on Wednesday, June 16, at 1:48 a.m. The newborn weighed 9 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 22 inches long at birth.

Says Ashley, "The hardest part about being home the first few days has been the recovery for me. I'll be real - the exhaustion and pain during the first few days has been rough."

"It's definitely an adjustment," she continues, "but luckily I know it's only a short time until I will feel like myself again. Jason has been so helpful with anything I need, especially making sure Delilah is getting as much attention as the baby so she doesn't feel left out."

"Overall, we are so blessed and thankful to have our baby boy home," the mom says.

Announcing their "beautiful, healthy" son's birth last week, Jason praised his wife for her strength during the delivery.

"It was one of the most incredible experiences to deliver him into the world," The Hills: New Beginnings star said. "I have the utmost respect for my wife Ashley, who did an absolutely incredible job through the birthing process, as well as all the other mothers who have the same strength in creating life."

"We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family," he said, "and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can. I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him. I can't wait to be his coach and for him to be my wingman and mini-me."