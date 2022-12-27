Jason Wahler's Son Wyatt, 18 Months, Hospitalized Overnight on Christmas for Pneumonia: 'So Brave'

Jason and Ashley Wahler share son Wyatt, 18 months, and daughter Delilah, 5

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 01:30 PM
Jason Wahler and Family Spend Christmas in Hospital after Son Wyatt was Diagnosed with Pneumonia
Photo: Ashley Wahler/Instagram (2)

Jason Wahler and his family made the most out of a scary Christmas day.

On Monday, The Hills: New Beginnings star's wife, Ashley, revealed that their family of four spent Christmas in the hospital after their 18-month-old, Wyatt Ragle, was diagnosed with pneumonia.

"Well not the Christmas we were expecting," the mom of two wrote in the caption of an Instagram carousel that showed Wyatt hooked up to oxygen in the hospital as the couple and daughter Delilah Ray, 5, tried to keep his spirits up.

"For about a month these poor kiddos have been on and off sick and what I thought was a normal cold Wyatt turned for the worst Christmas morning with a high fever and very lethargic," Ashley continued. "Turns out he has an pneumonia so we ended up spending the night at the children's hospital continuing to give him oxygen for his breathing. This guy is a trooper!!!!"

Ashley celebrated her toddler for being "so brave" and praised the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville for going "above and beyond, even giving us our very own tree to decorate."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Nothing could stop our joy even if it meant staying in the hospital for the night. Wyatt is back home now and on the mend with lots of snuggles. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support🎄."

On Monday, Wahler shared a sweet video of Wyatt in his car seat, with the toddler dancing to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on the radio on his way home.

The family then enjoyed some family holiday time at home, making zeppoles and dressing in Christmas pajamas.

After announcing Wyatt's birth in June 2021, Wahler praised his wife for her strength during the delivery in a conversation with PEOPLE.

"It was one of the most incredible experiences to deliver him into the world," Wahler said. "I have the utmost respect for my wife Ashley, who did an absolutely incredible job through the birthing process, as well as all the other mothers who have the same strength in creating life."

"We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family," he said, "and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can. I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him. I can't wait to be his coach and for him to be my wingman and mini-me."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmVR0BuENY/. Al Roker/Instagram
Al Roker Celebrates Christmas with His Family After Return from Hospital: 'From Our Family to Yours'
90 Day Fiancé: Deavan Clegg’s Son Home from Cancer Treatment For Christmas
'90 Day Fiancé' : Deavan Clegg Spends Christmas at Home After 3-Year-Old is Discharged from Hospital
tori spelling
Tori Spelling Laments Son Getting Sick Days After Return to School: 'It's Like Groundhog's Day'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmpKO2YvvOw/?hl=en ashleygreene Verified The most magical Christmas yet. #merrychristmas #grateful 3h
Ashley Greene Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's First Christmas: 'Most Magical Christmas Yet'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmS14JOTy7/. Mandy Moore /Instagram
Mandy Moore Shares Photos from Christmas Celebration with Sons Gus and Ozzie: 'Very Grateful'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
Brittany Mahomes Shares Snap of Daughter Sterling Fawning Over Brother Bronze in Christmas Pajamas
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClsCD5mLH88/ hed: Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia After Playing Madison Square Garden: 'I’m Not Superman'
Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia After Playing Madison Square Garden: 'I'm Not Superman'
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
90 Day Fiancé Alum Deavan Clegg Says Onscreen Relationship With Jihoon Was ‘96 Percent Fake’
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Deavan Clegg's Son, Who Has Cancer, Rushed to Hospital with High Fever
JJ Lane Warns Parents About RSV as He Shares Photo of Daughter Nelle, 4 months, Being Checked
JJ Lane Warns Parents About RSV as He Shares Photo of Daughter Nelle, 4 Months, Being Checked
jason wahler baby
Jason Wahler and Wife Ashley Share First Photos of Newborn Baby Wyatt Ragle: 'Blessed and Thankful'
maren morris
Ryan Hurd Says He Doesn't Sing His Own Songs to Son Hayes, 2: 'I Try Not To'
Jason Wahler and Ashley
'The Hills' ' Jason Wahler and Wife Ashley Welcome 'Mellow' Baby Boy Wyatt Ragle: 'We Are So Excited'
Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris Calls Son 'Biggest Trooper' on Tour and Says She Misses Husband: 'Making It Work'
alec-baldwin and son-edu
Alec Baldwin Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Edu on His Second Birthday: 'You Are My Life'