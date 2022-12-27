Jason Wahler's Son Wyatt, 18 Months, Hospitalized Overnight on Christmas for Pneumonia: 'So Brave'

Jason Wahler and his family made the most out of a scary Christmas day.

On Monday, The Hills: New Beginnings star's wife, Ashley, revealed that their family of four spent Christmas in the hospital after their 18-month-old, Wyatt Ragle, was diagnosed with pneumonia.

"Well not the Christmas we were expecting," the mom of two wrote in the caption of an Instagram carousel that showed Wyatt hooked up to oxygen in the hospital as the couple and daughter Delilah Ray, 5, tried to keep his spirits up.

"For about a month these poor kiddos have been on and off sick and what I thought was a normal cold Wyatt turned for the worst Christmas morning with a high fever and very lethargic," Ashley continued. "Turns out he has an pneumonia so we ended up spending the night at the children's hospital continuing to give him oxygen for his breathing. This guy is a trooper!!!!"

Ashley celebrated her toddler for being "so brave" and praised the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville for going "above and beyond, even giving us our very own tree to decorate."

"Nothing could stop our joy even if it meant staying in the hospital for the night. Wyatt is back home now and on the mend with lots of snuggles. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support🎄."

On Monday, Wahler shared a sweet video of Wyatt in his car seat, with the toddler dancing to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on the radio on his way home.

The family then enjoyed some family holiday time at home, making zeppoles and dressing in Christmas pajamas.

After announcing Wyatt's birth in June 2021, Wahler praised his wife for her strength during the delivery in a conversation with PEOPLE.

"It was one of the most incredible experiences to deliver him into the world," Wahler said. "I have the utmost respect for my wife Ashley, who did an absolutely incredible job through the birthing process, as well as all the other mothers who have the same strength in creating life."

"We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family," he said, "and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can. I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him. I can't wait to be his coach and for him to be my wingman and mini-me."