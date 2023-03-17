Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's 'Ted Lasso' Role

Jason Sudeikis opened up about his two kids during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 01:52 PM
Jason Sudeikis attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Jason Sudeikis says that time in England has left its mark on his kids.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night, the Ted Lasso star, 47, was asked by the late-night host if either of his kids has picked up an interest in soccer since he took up the coaching role.

"Oddly enough, Otis has fallen more in love with it since being back here. We got back in like November and we're out in L.A. right now," Sudeikis explained. "But him and Daisy were out there for almost all of 2022."

"And they started to get little tiny accents, but not enough. They got as far as like Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins. It's like that."

"But yeah, he's really into soccer right now," the father of two said about his 8½-year-old son. "He did this thing where he loves looking up their cards and videos, and he comes up with fun facts that he finds on YouTube."

Joking that he'll find the downside to players like Leo Messi from articles and videos online, Sudeikis said, "I'm glad he's watching that instead of TMZ or something."

The actor also revealed that Otis and Daisy, 6 — whom he shares with ex Olivia Wilde — also love making music together.

Otis and Daisy Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde Instagram

"As I'm coming up the stairs, I can usually hear a keyboard, and I bought two karaoke setups — for me and Forte, but now they've now figured out how to turn them on — and they're making up songs."

The proud dad credited himself for having the "wherewithal to watch the Billie Eilish documentary" with the siblings.

"And so you see Billie and her older brother Phinneas making music together and making each other laugh, it's kind of similar like when I would go visit my uncle George [Wendt] on the Cheers set like and be like, 'This is a job? You guys all just joking around and screwing around?' " he concluded.

