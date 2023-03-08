Jason Sudeikis Shares the Example He Hopes He and Ex Olivia Wilde Set for Their Kids

Jason Sudeikis and ex Olivia Wilde share daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8½

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 04:09 PM
Jason Sudeikis attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Jason Sudeikis is opening up about the importance of setting a good example for his kids.

The actor, who shares daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8½, with ex Olivia Wilde, spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere where he shared that he hopes he and Wilde are able to show their kids that they can have fun in their careers.

Speaking of how his kids view his work on Ted Lasso, Sudeikis shared, "They know Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] real well, and so they see how much we hang out, and laugh and enjoy each other's company."

"May any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it, and if that's the example that myself and Olivia provide for them, then I'm happy about that," he continued.

"It doesn't have to be in this business necessarily," he added, noting that daughter Daisy "wants to be about 10 different things."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis
Jason Sudeikis; Olivia Wilde. Getty (2)

The dad of two, 47, also shared that being a parent in real life has helped him to play a father in the series.

"I don't think I ever could have portrayed a parent, me personally, effectively in a way that I would have believed until becoming one," he said. "I don't think I'm a good enough actor to do that kind of make-believe without having that kind of love that enters your life when you have kids."

Sudeikis and Wilde, who started dating in November 2011, announced their split in November 2020 after more than seven years of being engaged.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the former couple told PEOPLE that month.

"It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the insider added.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso premieres March 15 on AppleTV+. Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream.

Related Articles
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Olivia Wilde Jokes She's a 'Humiliating Soccer Mom' as She Shares Pitch-Side Game Photo
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline
Ted Lasso season 3
Jason Sudeikis Says Ted Lasso Season 3 Is the 'End of This Story' — but 'We've Set the Table' for Spinoff
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Olivia Wilde arrives at the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/CosuwIoypNM/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D _dr_woo_ Verified Completing the balance, adding to the story for Olivia ✨🌘💫 done awhile back at #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle 4h
Olivia Wilde Reveals Tattoos That Appear to Be Special Nods to Her Kids: 'Running Out of Arms'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Olivia Wilde and Ex Harry Styles Remain 'Good Friends': 'There's No Animosity' (Source)
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 5 PM ET on January 29, 2023 Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis show they are finally on good terms as they leave a meeting together in Hollywood on Friday afternoon. Olivia and Jason had a long talk at their cars and then hugged one another as they said goodbye. The former couple has had a contentious split but it looks like they are finally in a good place following Olivia's split with Harry Styles. Pictured: Oliva Wilde, Jason Sudeikis BACKGRID USA 29 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen Hugging in L.A. Following Harry Styles Split
Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer
'Ted Lasso' Is a Lovefest — Even Roy Kent Hands Out a Compliment! — in First Season 3 Trailer
Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso', poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis' Former Nanny Sues for Wrongful Termination After Taking 'Stress Leave'
Olivia Wilde Shares Peek at Magical Holiday Disneyland Trip with Son Otis and Daughter Daisy
Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photos of Son Otis and Daughter Daisy During Holiday Disneyland Trip
Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on AppleTV+
'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Everything to Know
TED LASSO, Jason Sudeikis, (Season 2, ep. 201, aired July 23, 2021)
Believe It! 'Ted Lasso' Sets Premiere Date for Season 3 — Watch the Poignant Teaser
Ted Lasso season 3
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 First Look: Ted Comes Face to Face with Nate After His Shocking Betrayal
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles 'Thriving' Despite Nanny's Claims About Jason Sudeikis Split: Source
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Deny 'Scurrilous' Claims from Nanny About Harry Styles Relationship
Cristo Fernandez arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Ted Lasso' Star Cristo Fernández Teases Season 3: 'All the Characters Will Have Different Resolutions'