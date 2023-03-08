Jason Sudeikis Shares the Example He Hopes He and Ex Olivia Wilde Set for Their Kids

Jason Sudeikis is opening up about the importance of setting a good example for his kids.

The actor, who shares daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8½, with ex Olivia Wilde, spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere where he shared that he hopes he and Wilde are able to show their kids that they can have fun in their careers.

Speaking of how his kids view his work on Ted Lasso, Sudeikis shared, "They know Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] real well, and so they see how much we hang out, and laugh and enjoy each other's company."

"May any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it, and if that's the example that myself and Olivia provide for them, then I'm happy about that," he continued.

"It doesn't have to be in this business necessarily," he added, noting that daughter Daisy "wants to be about 10 different things."

Jason Sudeikis; Olivia Wilde. Getty (2)

The dad of two, 47, also shared that being a parent in real life has helped him to play a father in the series.

"I don't think I ever could have portrayed a parent, me personally, effectively in a way that I would have believed until becoming one," he said. "I don't think I'm a good enough actor to do that kind of make-believe without having that kind of love that enters your life when you have kids."

Sudeikis and Wilde, who started dating in November 2011, announced their split in November 2020 after more than seven years of being engaged.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the former couple told PEOPLE that month.

"It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the insider added.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso premieres March 15 on AppleTV+. Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream.