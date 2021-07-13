Jason Sudeikis Recalls Returning to Family Home with His Kids for the First Time in 2 Years

Jason Sudeikis and his kids have finally returned home.

The actor, 45, recently spoke with GQ for a cover profile published Tuesday, where he discussed his recent trip home from London to Brooklyn with his daughter Daisy, 4½, and son Otis, whom he shares with ex Olivia Wilde.

Sudeikis told the magazine that he and Wilde — who were engaged for seven years — went their separate ways this past November and no longer share the Brooklyn home, which the star had renovated while filming the first season of Ted Lasso. The actor said the house required changes and renovations to get rid of black mold.

"Brooklyn is home," he said. "So Olivia and the kids had to rent a lovely apartment in Brooklyn Heights. But it's not home. It's someone else's home."

Sudeikis said Saturday was the first time he and his kids returned to the Brooklyn house for the first time in two years.

Jason Sudeikis covers GQ

"The kids darted in," he said. "Last time Daisy was in that house, she slept in a crib. So now she has a new big bed. It was hilarious. I walked up there after like 15 minutes and both rooms were a mess."

In March, an insider told PEOPLE that although Sudeikis and Wilde, 37, have moved on in other relationships, they are committed to co-parenting their kids amicably and there is no animosity between them.

The former couple has "transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," another source said, adding, "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Legoland Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde with their kids Otis and Daisy at LEGOLAND | Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

Wilde is currently dating Harry Styles, whom she worked with on her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling. In February, a source told PEOPLE the actress and director was "very happy with" the former One Direction member, 27, and the two "seem very serious."

Sudeikis, meanwhile, has been seeing his Ted Lasso costar Keeley Hazell, a source close to him confirmed to PEOPLE last month.

Last week, Sudeikis threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he brought along his two kids.