Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Welcome Daughter Daisy Josephine

The newest Sudeikis family member has arrived!

Olivia Wilde gave birth to her second child with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, daughter Daisy Josephine Sudeikis, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, she announced on Instagram on Saturday.

“There goes the neighborhood,” Wilde wrote. “Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl.”

Daisy will round out the new family of four, joining 2-year-old big brother Otis Alexander.

Wilde, 32, took to Instagram in April to announce the upcoming arrival of her second child, with a sweet black-and-white photo of herself and Otis holding their “matching baby bumps.” Since she let the cat out of the bag, the Vinyl actress has been using the popular social media app to regularly share photos of her belly progress.

She also spoke to PEOPLE in June about the awesome way being pregnant (but not super pregnant yet) made her feel.

“There’s something really beautiful about pregnancy,” she said. “It is a time when you feel very connected to your body.”

In September, Wilde announced that the couple would be expecting a girl in a tweet supporting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“As someone who is about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core,” she tweeted.

Sudeikis, 41, couldn’t be happier to be on the parenting journey with Wilde, telling PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival in September that he’s grateful he’s “with the right person” for it.