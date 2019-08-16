Jason Sudeikis' Daughter Daisy, 2½, Can 'Always' Make Him Laugh with This School Drop-Off Joke

Jason Sudeikis‘ 2½-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine is showing some early signs that she has inherited her dad’s impressive comedic timing.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 star and Saturday Night Live alum, 43, recently shared his little girl’s go-to move during school drop-off for her and her brother Otis Alexander, 5, that never fails to make him giggle.

“Daisy does this thing when I drop her off at school. I play music on the way there — I try playing non-kids’ music for them when I have the opportunity to play the iPod. I get out and open Otis’ side and let him out and by the time I get to Daisy’s side, she’ll lay there and act like she fell asleep,” he explains in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

“It always makes me laugh. You can kind of see that she’s looking through it and she’s just smiling,” Sudeikis continues. “And I’m like ‘Oh no, Daisy fell asleep! Oh no, oh no!’ And she’ll start giggling and that always makes me laugh. It’s such a little joke. They always joke. They’re so funny.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: The Kids of Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot and Viola Davis Voice Hatchlings in Angry Birds 2

The actor says he and fiancée Olivia Wilde also recently shared a bit of parental pride upon learning about a cute kid moment of kindness between his son and daughter.

“Our sitter just conveyed a story to Olivia and me about Otis spilling milk and apologizing really quick,” Sudeikis recalls. “He said, ‘I’m sorry it was a mistake,’ and then his little sister said, ‘It’s okay, Otis, everyone makes uhstakes.’ She can’t say ‘mistakes.’ “

He adds, “Olivia just responded and was like, ‘Oh, that feels good.’ They’re doing that, so maybe that’s behavior Liv and I do that we have people in our kids’ lives that convey those messages to us.”

Image zoom Olivia Wilde (L) and Jason Sudeikis with their kids Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

RELATED: Jason Sudeikis Calls Out Olivia Wilde for “Traumatizing” Their 4-Year-Old Son on Space Mountain

Sudeikis tells PEOPLE that both kids have only recently started to understand that their mom and dad work in TV and movies, but they instantly recognize their parents when they see or hear them onscreen.

“It’s an absolute hoot to get them to see that stuff. I’ve done a few [animated films] but they are by no means used to it,” he says. “I hope they never get used to it.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is in theaters now.

For more from Jason Sudeikis, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.