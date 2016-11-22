Funnyman Jason Sudeikis stopped by The Tonight Show Monday to talk Son of Zorn and his new daughter Daisy Josephine

Jason Sudeikis Shares the Story Behind Daughter Daisy's Name: 'She Has the Same Initials as Me'

Fun fact: Jason Sudeikis‘ first name isn’t actually Jason.

And the surprising news ties in perfectly with his 6-week-old daughter Daisy Josephine.

“She has the same initials as me and her grandfather — D.J.S.,” the Colossal star told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Monday, revealing that his full name is actually Daniel Jason Sudeikis.

“We have an awesome cousin — [fiancée Olivia Wilde]’s cousin by birth, mine by association — named Daisy, and it’s a great name,” says Sudeikis, 41. “I got a weird last name, you know, Sudeikis has got a lot of syllables, a lot of funky things going on there.”

He continues, “So when [Olivia] suggested Daisy, I was like, ‘Daisy Sudeikis, that’s great.’ Then her middle name is Josephine — my father’s middle name is Joseph and I also have a great-grandfather named Joseph, and Liv had a great-grandmother named Josephine so we made [it] Josephine.”

Fallon tells Sudeikis he had no idea his real first name was Daniel.

“Not a lot of people do,” he replies, adding jokingly, “It’s out there. It’s on Facebook, which means it’s real.”

“Is that right? Are you sure?” Fallon jokes.

“That’s the news,” the Son of Zorn voice actor replies. “You know, the original name for The Roots? ‘The Rootsies Tootsies Fresh and Fruitsies.’ Read it on Facebook.”

“It’s something else — especially if something bad were to happen,” Sudeikis says of being a dad to a daughter. “I mean, when she becomes a teenager. That’s bad enough. That’s gonna be scary.”

Daisy is the second child for Sudeikis and Wilde, 32, who also share 2½-year-old son Otis Alexander.