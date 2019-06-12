Jason Sudeikis Calls Out Olivia Wilde for 'Traumatizing' Their 4-Year-Old Son on Space Mountain

Image zoom Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde and son Otis ellentube

Don’t expect Olivia Wilde to go on Space Mountain anytime soon.

Speaking with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, who guest-hosted Ellen on Wednesday, Wilde, 35, revealed that a recent trip to Disneyland was a traumatizing experience — not only for their then-4-year-old son, Otis, but for her as well.

“Now, speaking of our kids, I do want to take this opportunity in front of a bunch of people to ask you, why do you keep traumatizing our son at amusement parks?” the former Saturday Night Live cast member jokingly asked Wilde.

Wilde clearly knew what he was getting at, tossing her head back and saying, “No!”

“This is important, this is something I wanted to bring up,” Sudeikis, 43, said. He went on the explain to the audience that he and Wilde took Otis to Disneyland for his fourth birthday (he’s now 5). Otis loved Splash Mountain so much that they went on it twice — but then the parents “got cocky,” according to Sudeikis, and decided to level up by taking him on Space Mountain.

Sudeikis then shared a photo of the experience, which shows Wilde in the front seat with Otis, whose hair is covering his scared face. Wilde is holding on tightly to his hands, and Sudeikis is in the seat behind them with a shocked expression on his face.

“It’s really traumatizing for me because you’re not supposed to take a 4-year-old on [the ride] — look at my face!” Wilde chimed in. “I’ve never been so scared in my life! That’s real mom fear!”

“And that’s real little boy fear,” Sudeikis said, adding with a laugh. “He look like he’s in The Ring!”

Wilde then had a chance to explain herself.

“First of all, why did we go in the front? That I’ll never understand,” the Booksmart director began. “Second of all, why did they let him on? There’s a height chart, but there’s no weight chart. So he’s really tall, but he’s really skinny, he’s like a little string bean. He could have flown right out of there. I have never been so scared in my life.”

“The reason why they let him on that roller coaster is because we wrote ‘em a check for $500,000, which, you can get anything you want for that money,” Sudeikis said, making a reference to the recent college admissions scandal, in which Lori Laughlin and her husband have been accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. They have pled not guilty.

“You can get anything you want! That’s the real fast pass!” he joked, while Wilde shook her head, saying, “No, I don’t think so.”

Sudeikis and Wilde also share a daughter, Daisy, 2.