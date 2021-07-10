The Ted Lasso star shares daughter Daisy Josephine, 4½, and son Otis Alexander, 7, with ex Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis Brings Along Son Otis and Daughter Daisy as He Throws First Pitch at Cubs Game

Jason Sudeikis is trading in the soccer field for the pitcher's mound.

The Ted Lasso star threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Friday's Chicago Cubs game against the St. Louis Cardinals, bringing along daughter Daisy Josephine, 4½, and son Otis Alexander, 7.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trio coordinated in matching Cubs jerseys and baseball caps for the event, and the two kids stood behind Sudeikis, 45, while he made the pitch.

The actor shares his kids with ex Olivia Wilde, whom he split from "at the beginning of 2020," a source previously told PEOPLE.

An insider said in March that although Sudeikis and Wilde have moved on in other relationships, they are committed to co-parenting their kids amicably and there is no animosity between them.

The former couple has "transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," another source said, adding, "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilde, 37, is currently dating Harry Styles, whom she worked with on her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling. In February, a source told PEOPLE the actress and director was "very happy with" the former One Direction member, 27, and the two "seem very serious."

Sudeikis, meanwhile, has been seeing his Ted Lasso costar Keeley Hazell, a source close to him confirmed to PEOPLE last month.

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Congratulates Ex Jason Sudeikis on His Critics Choice Awards, Jokes About His Hoodie

"They've been dating for a little while now," the insider added. "They're just having fun. It's nothing serious at this point."

Hazell, a model and actress, met Sudeikis on the set of 2014's Horrible Bosses 2, where she played Chris Pine's assistant.