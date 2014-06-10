Jason Schwartzman Welcomes Second Daughter
The Saving Mr. Banks star has welcomed his second daughter with wife Brady Cunningham, PEOPLE confirms.
Taylor Hill/Filmmagic
Time to call in Mary Poppins: Jason Schwartzman‘s baby girl is here!
The Saving Mr. Banks star has welcomed his second daughter with wife Brady Cunningham, PEOPLE confirms.
No further details, including a birth date, have been released.
Schwartzman, 33, and Cunningham, a fashion designer, tied the knot in July 2009 and welcomed now 3½-year-old daughter Marlowe Rivers in December 2010.
“I try to be a good father-to-be. I try to treat my wife well [so she can] enjoy these months,” Schwartzman said before the couple welcomed their first child.
— Anya Leon with reporting by Julie Jordan