Jason Schwartzman Welcomes Second Daughter

The Saving Mr. Banks star has welcomed his second daughter with wife Brady Cunningham, PEOPLE confirms.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 10:06 PM
Time to call in Mary Poppins: Jason Schwartzman‘s baby girl is here!

No further details, including a birth date, have been released.

Schwartzman, 33, and Cunningham, a fashion designer, tied the knot in July 2009 and welcomed now 3½-year-old daughter Marlowe Rivers in December 2010.

“I try to be a good father-to-be. I try to treat my wife well [so she can] enjoy these months,” Schwartzman said before the couple welcomed their first child.

— Anya Leon with reporting by Julie Jordan

