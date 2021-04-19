Jason Momoa's Aquaman Surprises Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter for Her Birthday: ‘Her Reaction Is Priceless'

Dwayne Johnson revealed that his daughter, Tiana, is "obsessed" with Aquaman and wanted the superhero to join her on her 3rd birthday

Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Tiana Gia, was in for a super surprise on her 3rd birthday!

To celebrate Tiana's special day on Sunday, the actor enlisted help from Aquaman pal Jason Momoa to surprise the birthday girl with a personalized video from the superhero.

While watching Momoa's birthday message, Johnson, 48, filmed Tiana's "priceless" reaction and later posted the adorable video to Instagram.

In the sweet clip, Johnson's daughters, Tiana and Jasmine, 5, whom he shares wife Lauren Hashian, are glued to the television screen while watching Momoa's message.

"I'm sorry I couldn't be there but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too," Momoa said in the celebratory video. "I'll see you soon, happy 3rd birthday. Bye Jazzy, bye Tia, love you."

After hearing Momoa's message, Tiana stepped away from the TV and jumped with joy over her birthday gift.

"I had to make the call...it's what daddy's do 💪🏾🌺," Johnson captioned the video of Tiana. "I can't thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old's birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it's all about."

"I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame. You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, 'It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice.' Thanks for having my back - I'll always have yours," he concluded the clip's caption.

Momoa then commented on the video, writing it was an "honour" to wish Tiana a happy birthday.

"We do it for our babies. for the next generation. happy birthday baby tia see u hawaii ❤️❤️❤️❤️," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Black Adam actor revealed on Instagram that Tiana is "obsessed" with Aquaman and posted several videos to prove her love for the superhero.

In one clip, Johnson and Tiana are watching Aquaman together as his little girl admits to Momoa's character being cooler than her father's Black Adam superhero character.

"She didn't even wait til I finished the question, before answering definitively, 'AquaMan' 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️," Johnson wrote. "The irony here just makes my soul laugh and heart smile 😊❤️"

The Jumanji star also shared that Tiana wanted Aquaman to join her for her birthday breakfast and asked "daddy to draw AquaMan so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room."

"Now this is getting ridiculous...😠," Johnson wrote alongside a photo of Tiana sitting next to an Aquaman action figure. "Black Adam's gonna hand out a fresh Aqua Ass Whuppin' if this disrespect keeps up ⚡️🤣."

Prior to the Aquaman-themed posts, the former wrestler posted a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram in honor of his birthday girl.

"Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil' Tia Giana 💕💝🎂," Johnson wrote alongside a snapshot of the father-daughter duo. "Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, 'got you.' "