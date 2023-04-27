Jason Momoa Teaches His Kids 'It's Okay to Fall' as They Bond Over Rock Climbing: 'They're Afraid'

Jason Momoa is opening up on what he wants his kids to learn from him and the lessons he's trying to instill recently

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 04:19 PM
Jason Momoa Teaches His Kids 'It's Okay to Fail' While They Bond Over Rock Climbing: 'They Wanna Be Perfect'
Jason Momoa for Men's Health. Photo: Jason Roman for Men’s Health

Jason Momoa wants to teach his kids life's important lessons.

Appearing on the cover of Men's Health for their May/June 2023 issue, the Fast X actor, 43, opened up about teaching his two children — 14-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo and daughter Lola Iolani, 15, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, 54 — that it's "okay to fall."

Momoa explained that he tried to teach the lesson while they get outdoors together, sharing a mutual love of rock climbing.

"That's the thing I try to teach my children right now. There's nothing worth doing if it's not gonna be hard and it's not gonna be a struggle. It's okay to fall. You fall, you get back up and do it again," he told the outlet.

"They wanna be perfect and they're afraid; they think if you fall, it's bad. But I'm like, 'No, falling is great, man. Falling is great 'cause you're gonna succeed if you keep doing it,' " he continued. "I would never teach acting, but the one thing I could teach is climbing. It gives us this massive bond, and we go outside and do it. It's the ultimate thing for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jason Momoa Teaches His Kids 'It's Okay to Fail' While They Bond Over Rock Climbing: 'They Wanna Be Perfect'
Jason Roman for Men’s Health

The actor explained that because of his filming schedule, he doesn't "get to see my kids right now for a very long time," but keeps in touch by checking in twice a day.

"I gotta share things with them," he shared. "I'm doing everything that I want to do, everything that I'm designed to do. And you've got to do that. I want my children to know that and do that."

Momoa continued, "I worked for a very long time when they were young doing s--- I didn't want to do to put food on the table. And now? You should only work with the people you wanna work with."

Jason Momoa Teaches His Kids 'It's Okay to Fail' While They Bond Over Rock Climbing: 'They Wanna Be Perfect'
Jason Momoa for Men's Health. Jason Roman for Men’s Health

"You should create with the people you wanna create with. And if you're not, then you got one shot in this life—you gotta get the f--- out. Whatever situation you're in, you gotta find your path, you know?"

In November, the Aquaman star broke out into dance moves on the set of his new movie Slumberland, along with his young costar Marlow Barkley, in a behind-the-scenes video he shared on Instagram.

In the first video, Momoa learned the viral dance to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" in full costume as his character Flip, wearing a purple jacket and horns, next to Barkley, dressed as her character Nema on the back of a blue garbage truck, attached with wires.

Lola coached the duo on how to do the dance, sporting a green jacket and gray pants with a face screen, while standing behind the camera. She could be heard singing the song with Barkley in the video as they rehearsed the moves.

Another video showed the final product, with the trio dancing outdoors to the completed song as Momoa's son Nakoa-Wolf stood off to the side, holding the phone playing the music. Momoa kept up with the girls, nailing every dance move and humming along to the song.

Related Articles
FAMILY LEGACY: Tron Austin with mom Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of the group TLC in season 1, episode 3 of MTV’s Family Legacy, streaming on Paramount +, 2023.
Tron Austin Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up with TLC, Seeing Mom Chilli's Happiness Inspires Him (Exclusive)
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Makes Surprise Appearance, Talks New Role in 'Smurfs' Movie: 'Cool Points' with My Kids
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shakes hands with his daughter, Riley Curry, after the Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings
Stephen Curry Does Special Handshake with Daughter Riley on the Sidelines After Warriors Win: Watch
natalie dodge St. Jude's Children's hospital
Mom Noticed Her Toddler Was Acting Strange. Days Later, She Found Out It Was Stage 4 Cancer (Exclusive)
Lea Michele attends the 2023 Time100 Gala
Lea Michele Shares Update on Her Son's Health: 'Bit of a Long Road Ahead' (Exclusive)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Justin Dior Combs, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, Honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Quincy Brown Tells PEOPLE Exclusively About 'Unique' Upbringing as Diddy's Oldest Son
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChMuj26rh2L/. Baylee Littrell/Instagram
Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell's Son Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up on the Road with Musician Dad (Exclusive)
Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade, and Gabrielle Union arrive at Gucci Love Parade
Dwyane Wade Says Family Is His Motivation for Having Left Florida: 'Would Not Be Accepted' (Exclusive)
Camilla Luddington Recalls Fearing She'd Die Young as She Battled 'Intense' Postpartum Anxiety
Camilla Luddington Recalls Fearing She'd Die Young as She Dealt with 'Intense' Postpartum Anxiety
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal at Meredith, INC on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Drew Scott Says Son 'Loves Nature' as Family Plans on Giving Back for His First Birthday (Exclusive)
Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erin and Ben Napier on Why Their Daughters Aren't Allowed on Social Media Until After High School
James Van Der Beek's Kids Say He Looks Like 'Such a Nerd' as They Critique His 1999 SNL Episode
James Van Der Beek's Kids Say He Looks Like 'Such a Nerd' as They Critique His 1999 'SNL' Episode
Kim Kardashian Calls Daughter North West Her ‘Best Friend’ As She Shares Snap of Kids Snoozing With Her in Bed
Kim Kardashian Calls Daughter North West Her 'Best Friend' as She Shares Photo of Kids Snoozing
Kaley Cuoco Introduces Daughter Matilda to Her Horses
Kaley Cuoco Introduces Newborn Daughter 'Tildy' to Her Horses: 'Met Her Barn Friends Today'
olivia munn, john mulaney
Olivia Munn Shares Photos of John Mulaney, Son Malcolm: 'Partying in Vegas Looks a Lot Different'
Jennifer Connelly, paul bettany
Jennifer Connelly Cheers with Daughter, 11, as Husband Paul Bettany Laughs on Jumbotron at Nets Game