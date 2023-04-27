Jason Momoa Teaches His Kids 'It's Okay to Fall' as They Bond Over Rock Climbing: 'They're Afraid'

Jason Momoa wants to teach his kids life's important lessons.

Appearing on the cover of Men's Health for their May/June 2023 issue, the Fast X actor, 43, opened up about teaching his two children — 14-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo and daughter Lola Iolani, 15, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, 54 — that it's "okay to fall."

Momoa explained that he tried to teach the lesson while they get outdoors together, sharing a mutual love of rock climbing.

"That's the thing I try to teach my children right now. There's nothing worth doing if it's not gonna be hard and it's not gonna be a struggle. It's okay to fall. You fall, you get back up and do it again," he told the outlet.

"They wanna be perfect and they're afraid; they think if you fall, it's bad. But I'm like, 'No, falling is great, man. Falling is great 'cause you're gonna succeed if you keep doing it,' " he continued. "I would never teach acting, but the one thing I could teach is climbing. It gives us this massive bond, and we go outside and do it. It's the ultimate thing for me."

Jason Roman for Men’s Health

The actor explained that because of his filming schedule, he doesn't "get to see my kids right now for a very long time," but keeps in touch by checking in twice a day.

"I gotta share things with them," he shared. "I'm doing everything that I want to do, everything that I'm designed to do. And you've got to do that. I want my children to know that and do that."

Momoa continued, "I worked for a very long time when they were young doing s--- I didn't want to do to put food on the table. And now? You should only work with the people you wanna work with."

Jason Momoa for Men's Health. Jason Roman for Men’s Health

"You should create with the people you wanna create with. And if you're not, then you got one shot in this life—you gotta get the f--- out. Whatever situation you're in, you gotta find your path, you know?"

In November, the Aquaman star broke out into dance moves on the set of his new movie Slumberland, along with his young costar Marlow Barkley, in a behind-the-scenes video he shared on Instagram.

In the first video, Momoa learned the viral dance to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" in full costume as his character Flip, wearing a purple jacket and horns, next to Barkley, dressed as her character Nema on the back of a blue garbage truck, attached with wires.

Lola coached the duo on how to do the dance, sporting a green jacket and gray pants with a face screen, while standing behind the camera. She could be heard singing the song with Barkley in the video as they rehearsed the moves.

Another video showed the final product, with the trio dancing outdoors to the completed song as Momoa's son Nakoa-Wolf stood off to the side, holding the phone playing the music. Momoa kept up with the girls, nailing every dance move and humming along to the song.