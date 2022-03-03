Jason Momoa, son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, supported Zoë Kravitz at The Batman premiere in New York City this week

Jason Momoa Speaks Out for First Time Since Lisa Bonet Split, Thanks Fans for Giving Kids 'Space'

Jason Momoa is feeling grateful that his kids have been given "space" amid his split from ex Lisa Bonet.

On Thursday, the Aquaman star shared a series of new photos to Instagram from The Batman premiere in New York City, opening up in the caption for the first time about how his split has affected son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14, both of whom he shares with Bonet, 54.

"So excited for everyone to see @thebatman @zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as cat woman i'm so proud of you. so excited for @snl next week your going to kill it," begins Momoa.

"We had a wonderful time in NYC," he continues. "Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it's hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j"

In January, Momoa and Bonet revealed in a joint statement that they are "parting ways in marriage" though "the love between us carries on." They began dating in 2005 and later wed in October 2017.

The exes said in their statement, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

It concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."

A source close to Momoa told PEOPLE that the star "made an extra effort to be there" at the premiere for Zoë, whose father is Lenny Kravitz, despite his busy travel schedule.

"He loves Zoë and always has. That hasn't changed," the insider said. "He believes in family. He's always said that, and him going [to the premiere] is to show support for the family. That's what he does. And that's who he is. It's not more complicated than that."