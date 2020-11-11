"I don't want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so,' " Jason Momoa tells InStyle

Jason Momoa Says Growing Up Without Dad Affects Relationship with Son: 'Didn't Know What It Takes'

Jason Momoa is reflecting on his own childhood as he continues along his fatherhood journey.

The Aquaman actor, 41, spoke about his role as a parent in a new interview with InStyle, published Tuesday. Having grown up without a father at home, Momoa said, "I didn't know what it takes to be a dad."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"And I don't want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so,' " he continued of 11-year-old Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, a.k.a. Wolf. "I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open."

The actor stressed the importance of embracing one's vulnerability. "I'm a warrior, and I will lay it down," he said. "But I'm also the first one to say, 'I have a lot of problems, and I want to be able to correct those problems.' "

Momoa — who was dressed all in pink for his InStyle interview, including two pink scrunchies — added that "we all have the feminine and the male side in us, and we need to embrace both."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jason Momoa for InStyle | Credit: Carter Smith

"Pink is just a beautiful color," he replied when asked about his love for the hair accessory. "And I'm pretty secure in my masculinity. I don't really give a s--- what anyone thinks."

Walking the walk when it comes to being vulnerable and candid, Momoa opened up about going to therapy, and how it's especially helpful after he films combat scenes for work.

"I'm amping myself up all day long, and then my nervous system doesn't know that I'm not lopping people's heads off," he said. "For me to relax and sit still is next to impossible."

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa Takes Break from Filming to Visit Children's Hospital: "Greatest Part of Being Aquaman"

The father of two also spoke to the magazine about being in such a financial hardship following his appearance on Game of Thrones that he struggled to pay the bills on the Los Angeles home he shares with wife Lisa Bonet and their two children: Wolf and his big sister Lola Iolani, 13.

While his costars went on to find huge success amid their roles on the HBO series, Momoa said he went through a tough period after his character — Khal Drogo, the husband of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen — was killed off during the season 1 finale in 2011.