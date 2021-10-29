"There's definitely these intimate moments where I'm signaling to my son," Jason Momoa says of secret nods to his son within the movie Dune

Jason Momoa Reveals 'Intimate Moments' in Dune That Are Nods to His 12-Year-Old Son Nakoa-Wolf

Lola Iolani Momoa, Jason Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa attend the World Premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London

Lola Iolani Momoa, Jason Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa attend the World Premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London

Jason Momoa snuck in some personal nods to his son within his Dune performance.

The actor stars as Duncan Idaho in the sci-fi film, working alongside a cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin, to name a few. Momoa, 42, told IndieWire that for his action scenes, he had to do some martial arts training similar to what his 12-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf practices.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We had to fight numerous people, so a lot of training went into that last battle scene. We did a bunch of stuff, like Kali. I never really learned that. My son does that," he told the outlet.

"There's definitely these intimate moments where I'm signaling to my son," continued Momoa. "That's a Kali move, where you put your hand on your heart and put it on your head. That's to Timothée in the movie, but that's to my son in real life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya attend the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros ) Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya | Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Momoa also shares daughter Lola, 14, with wife Lisa Bonet. He told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year why he hopes his kids don't follow in his Hollywood footsteps.

"Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan. I don't want them to," he shared of one of their aspirations to become an actor.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa Jokes He's Hiding Baywatch Gig from His Kids: 'We Don't Say the B Word'

"I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it," Momoa added at the time. "I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."

Momoa explained, "If they [really] want to, maybe," adding, "But I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that."