Jason Momoa Reveals 'Intimate Moments' in Dune That Are Nods to His 12-Year-Old Son Nakoa-Wolf
"There's definitely these intimate moments where I'm signaling to my son," Jason Momoa says of secret nods to his son within the movie Dune
Jason Momoa snuck in some personal nods to his son within his Dune performance.
The actor stars as Duncan Idaho in the sci-fi film, working alongside a cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin, to name a few. Momoa, 42, told IndieWire that for his action scenes, he had to do some martial arts training similar to what his 12-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf practices.
"We had to fight numerous people, so a lot of training went into that last battle scene. We did a bunch of stuff, like Kali. I never really learned that. My son does that," he told the outlet.
"There's definitely these intimate moments where I'm signaling to my son," continued Momoa. "That's a Kali move, where you put your hand on your heart and put it on your head. That's to Timothée in the movie, but that's to my son in real life."
Momoa also shares daughter Lola, 14, with wife Lisa Bonet. He told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year why he hopes his kids don't follow in his Hollywood footsteps.
"Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan. I don't want them to," he shared of one of their aspirations to become an actor.
"I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it," Momoa added at the time. "I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."
Momoa explained, "If they [really] want to, maybe," adding, "But I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that."
Momoa previously opened up about his relationship with his son and daughter, telling InStyle in November that growing up without a dad affected how he raises Nakoa-Wolf. "I didn't know what it takes to be a dad," he told the magazine at the time, adding, "And I don't want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so.' I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open."