Jason Momoa Doesn't Want His Kids to Become Actors Because the 'Pressure' Is 'Very Hard on People'

Jason Momoa isn't eager for his kids to follow in his footsteps.

Momoa, 42, who shares daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12½, with wife Lisa Bonet, told Entertainment Tonight he hopes his children pick career paths outside of Hollywood.

"Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan," Momoa said. "I don't want them to."

"I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it," he added. "I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."

The actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix film Sweet Girl, said he'll try his hardest to dissuade his children from pursuing acting. Both Momoa and Bonet, 53, have been in the business for decades now; while he is known for his work on Game of Thrones and Aquaman, she's recognized for her roles in The Cosby Show and High Fidelity.

Momoa told ET, "If they [really] want to, maybe," adding, "But I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that."

Isabela Merced, Momoa's 20-year-old Sweet Girl costar, agreed, telling ET, "There's a lot of, like, extra stuff that comes with acting that you're like, 'I didn't sign up for this!' But you love it, so you gotta do it."

Momoa, who has been married to Bonet since 2017, recently opened up about his relationship with his son and daughter. The actor told InStyle in November that growing up without a dad affected how he raises Nakoa-Wolf.

"I didn't know what it takes to be a dad," he told the magazine at the time, adding, "And I don't want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so.' I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open."