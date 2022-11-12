Watch Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Teach Him a Dance Routine on 'Slumberland' Set

"Getting old," Jason Momoa wrote in the caption, sharing a set of behind-the-scenes videos and photos from his upcoming Netflix film Slumberland

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 12, 2022 06:01 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Jason Momoa attends Apple TV+ Original Series "See" Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Jason Momoa has a new dance teacher: 15-year-old daughter Lola Iolani.

The Aquaman star, 43, broke out into dance moves on the set of his new movie Slumberland, along with his young costar Marlow Barkley, in a behind-the-scenes video he shared Friday to Instagram.

In the first video, Momoa learns the viral dance to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" in full costume as his character Flip, wearing a purple jacket and horns, next to Barkley, dressed as her character Nema on the back of a blue garbage truck, attached with wires.

Lola coaches the duo on how to do the dance, sporting a green jacket and grey pants with a face screen, while standing behind the camera. She can be heard singing the song with Barkley in the video as they rehearse the moves.

Another video shows the final product, with the trio dancing outdoors to the completed song as Momoa's 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf stands off to the side, holding the phone playing the music. Momoa kept up with the girls, nailing every dance move and humming along to the song.

It appears the Game of Thrones alum and his young costar had plenty of dance breaks on set, as he also shared a photo of himself and Barkley striking a disco pose in between two trailers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Momoa thanked the cast and crew of the movie in the caption, as well as the girls for teaching him how to dance. He concluded with a lighthearted jab at his age: "P.S. The rest is my trying to hide from Marlow so I had enough energy to make this crazy movie. Getting old."

Marlow Barkley as NEMO and Jason Momoa as FLIP in Slumberland
Netflix

In one photo, Momoa sits down against a wall with a towel wrapped around his head, looking exhausted. In another, he lays down on a lounge chair with his dog.

Momoa told PEOPLE in August that it meant a lot to play Flip in the Netflix film, which is based on the 1900's comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland.

RELATED Video: Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'

"I've got to tell you, to play in this role really unlocked a lot of things for me," Momoa said. "I actually got to watch it with my children yesterday and with Marlow and her family. It's weird when you tear up watching your own stuff."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Momoa added: "It blew me away, and I just was so emotional. This role just let me really be free, and the character is so fun."

Slumberland premieres Nov. 18 on Netflix.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CknOqbHO_8b/?hl=en prideofgypsies Verified @marlowbarkley look what i found. hopefully u meet him mr MANAPUA slumberland premiere coming soon. nov 18 on @netflix aloha j
Jason Momoa Brings Home a Pig After Filming 'Slumberland' : 'This Is Why I Can't Work with Animals'
jason momoa
Jason Momoa Bares Butt While Stripping Down to Hawaiian Malo: I 'Don't Like Wearing Clothes Anymore'
Marlow Barkley as NEMO and Jason Momoa as FLIP in Slumberland
Jason Momoa Is an Outlaw of Dreams in First Trailer for Netflix's 'Slumberland'
Jason Momoa Remembers His Grandmother One Year after Her Death
Jason Momoa Remembers His Grandmother Mabel One Year After Her Death: 'Today Will Be Hard'
Jason Momoa and Kids at Batman Premiere
Jason Momoa Talks Binging 'Friends' with His Kids and Other Bedtime Rituals: 'It's a Trip'
Jason Momoa "BE THE MATCH" event
Jason Momoa Makes Impassioned Plea to Help Young Boy Find Rare Bone Marrow Match
SLUMBERLAND - (L-R) Jason Momoa as FLIP and Marlow Barkley as NEMO. Cr: Netflix © 2022
Jason Momoa Says Watching 'Slumberland' with His Kids 'Blew Me Away' — See the Exclusive First Look
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) and Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN ENDS, directed by David Gordon Green
Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Final Spooky Season as Laurie Strode with 'Halloween Ends' Set Photos
Jason Mamoa attends the "Dune" UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England.
Jason Momoa Gets Cheeky and Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip with Friends
Jason Momoa on Hawaiian airlines
Jason Momoa Surprises Passengers, Serves Drinks on Hawaiian Airlines Flight: 'It's a Dream Come True'
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Says He Has 'Dad Bod' Following Hernia Surgery
Lola Momoa, Jason Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa
Jason Momoa and His Children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf Attend 'The Batman' Premiere in Support of Zoë Kravitz
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Jason Momoa attends Apple TV+ Original Series "See" Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jason Momoa Calls His Role in 'See' a 'Great Gift of Character': 'I Really Like Playing Baba'
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa's Kids Support Him as He's Named UNEP Advocate for Life Below Water: 'Papa Loves You'
Director and producer James Wan attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Director on 9-Month Delay of Release: 'Need the Time to Do It Right'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgkrXB6P8Qi/ — Ben Affleck 'Busted on Set' of Aquaman 2 with Jason Momoa During WB Lot Tour
Jason Momoa Teases Ben Affleck May Return as Batman: 'Bruce and Arthur' Are 'Busted on Set'