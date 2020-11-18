"I'll just hate it if she brings home some dips--- bad boy," Jason Momoa tells Men's Health

Jason Momoa Talks Daughter Lola, 13, Eventually Dating: 'I'm Not Going to Do Well with It'

Jason Momoa knows the day is inevitable when his daughter starts dating, but he's not in a rush for it to arrive.

Speaking with Men's Health for the magazine's December cover story, the Dune actor compares his eventual approach to 13-year-old Lola Iolani's love life to that of how Lenny Kravitz handled his daughter (and Momoa's stepdaughter), Zoë Kravitz, bringing boyfriends around.

"Lenny is way cooler than I am. I was baffled," says Momoa, 41.

The actor cried when his daughter turned 13, and tells Men's Health that part of it had to do with the fact that she would be dating in the somewhat foreseeable future.

"I'm not going to do well with it," he admits. "I'll just hate it if she brings home some dips--- bad boy. ... I'm like, 'If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat wife Lisa Bonet], good luck!' "

Image zoom Jason Momoa for Men's Health | Credit: Ture Lillegraven for Men’s Health

Image zoom Jason Momoa for Men's Health | Credit: Ture Lillegraven for Men’s Health

During the coronavirus lockdown, Momoa's family — which also includes 11-old-son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, a.k.a. Wolfie — has "all gotten so much closer," he tells the magazine.

"My wife is very sophisticated and smart and [our kids and I are] like animals that need to be trained a little better," he jokes. "I'm constantly a work in progress, and I've just been trying to get better as a father and a husband."

While their dad has a major love for the outdoors, Momoa's kids "love reading" — to which he says, "I can't believe it," and explains that he tries to get them to be more well-rounded in their choice of activities.

"I'm like, 'Stop reading! Get outside.' It's insane," the Game of Thrones alum adds.

Image zoom Jason Momoa covers Men's Health's December issue | Credit: Ture Lillegraven for Men’s Health

Of Wolfie and Lola's current world of virtual learning, "They can do school on the road and come be with Papa. Woo-hoo!" he says, joking ominously, "And I can take them everywhere, forever."

And he says the family will watch it together, partly for the sake of his younger child.