Jason Momoa Congratulates Aquaman Costar Amber Heard for Becoming Mom to Baby Oonagh Paige

Jason Momoa is congratulating Amber Heard on entering parenthood.

The 41-year-old actor, who shares daughter Lola, 13½, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12½, with wife Lisa Bonet, left a comment on his Aquaman costar's Instagram post Thursday, when she revealed that she welcomed her first baby, daughter Oonagh Paige, on April 8, making her 12 weeks old now.

"Congratulations ❤️," wrote Momoa, who plays the titular superhero in the DC films alongside Heard, who stars as Atlantis warrior Mera.

Heard's Magic Mike XXL costar Andie MacDowell also sent her well wishes, commenting: "Congratulations It's absolutely the best part of life."

Along with her announcement, Heard shared a photo of herself with Oonagh resting on her chest. The new mom explained that it has been a years-long process for her as she dreamed of expanding her family.

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Heard wrote in the caption.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," The Stand star said. "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

Heard appears to have named the newborn after her late mother Paige, who died in May 2020.

Heard's baby news comes amid her ongoing legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp over her allegations of domestic violence. A trial in Depp's defamation case against Heard, filed in the Virginia courts, was delayed to April 2022 due to the pandemic. A related libel case Depp brought against the Sun newspaper in the U.K. was dismissed by a judge in November.