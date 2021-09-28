Jason Momoa Brings Daughter Lola, 14, and Son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, to No Time to Die Red Carpet
Jason Momoa shares daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa's special guests are growing up fast!
On Tuesday, the Aquaman actor, 42, attended the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London, bringing daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, along with him to the star-studded event.
Back in July, Momoa, who shares his kids with wife Lisa Bonet, arrived in London to begin production on the sequel to his superhero movie, which is titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Momoa told Entertainment Tonight last month why he hopes his kids don't follow in his Hollywood footsteps. "Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan. I don't want them to," he shared of one of their aspirations to become an actor.
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
RELATED: Lenny Kravitz Talks 'Tight' Friendship with Ex Lisa Bonet's Husband Jason Momoa: 'Love This Dude'
"I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it," Momoa added at the time. "I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."
Momoa explained, "If they [really] want to, maybe," adding, "But I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that."
RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa Jokes He's Hiding Baywatch Gig From His Kids: 'We Don't Say the B Word'
Momoa, who has been married to Bonet since 2017, previously opened up about his relationship with his son and daughter, telling InStyle in November that growing up without a dad affected how he raises Nakoa-Wolf.
"I didn't know what it takes to be a dad," he told the magazine at the time, adding, "And I don't want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so.' I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open."
Momoa has also gotten candid about his daughter, telling Men's Health last year that he hopes his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz can serve as a role model to Lola. "I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family," he said.