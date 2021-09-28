Jason Momoa Brings Daughter Lola, 14, and Son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, to No Time to Die Red Carpet

Lola Iolani Momoa, Jason Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa attend the World Premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London

Jason Momoa's special guests are growing up fast!

On Tuesday, the Aquaman actor, 42, attended the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London, bringing daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, along with him to the star-studded event.

Back in July, Momoa, who shares his kids with wife Lisa Bonet, arrived in London to begin production on the sequel to his superhero movie, which is titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Momoa told Entertainment Tonight last month why he hopes his kids don't follow in his Hollywood footsteps. "Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan. I don't want them to," he shared of one of their aspirations to become an actor.

"I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it," Momoa added at the time. "I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."

Momoa explained, "If they [really] want to, maybe," adding, "But I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that."

Momoa, who has been married to Bonet since 2017, previously opened up about his relationship with his son and daughter, telling InStyle in November that growing up without a dad affected how he raises Nakoa-Wolf.

"I didn't know what it takes to be a dad," he told the magazine at the time, adding, "And I don't want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so.' I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open."