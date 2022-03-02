Jason Momoa's Cutest Pictures with His Kids
Jason Momoa is the father of two adorable kids, Nakoa-Wolf and daughter Lola, whom he shares with Lisa Bonet — also mother of Batman star Zöe Kravitz. Although the couple split after nearly five years of marriage, he still considers them family. Here's a look at their sweetest photos together
Family Supporting Family
Jason Momoa took his kids, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola, to support his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz — the daughter of his ex-wife Lisa Bonet and rocker Lenny Kravitz — at The Batman premiere in New York City on March 1, 2022.
Zoë, who stars at Catwoman in the film, is dating Magic Mike's Channing Tatum — who also flew in alongside Momoa to cheer her on.
Although Momoa and Bonet split, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that he remains close with Kravitz and was thrilled to support her on her big night.
"Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies," he said. "We're very excited to just be here... It's still family, you know?"
Hugs and Kisses
When Kravitz isn't busy starring in movies, she's spending time with her half brother and half sister. The family shares an extremely close bond that we can't get enough of!
Momoa also shares a tight relationship with his stepdaughter, whom he calls "ZoZo."
"He loves Zoë and always has. That hasn't changed," a source close to Momoa told PEOPLE. "He believes in family."
'Aqua Papa'
Mamoa's titular character in the Justice League's Aquaman is synonymous with being covered in head-to-toe tattoos — and naturally, his kids wanted in on the ink action as well!
(While Mamoa's detailed designs were fake for the film, the actor does have tats of his own — which were also included in the movie.)
"Raising sensitive savages," he wrote on Instagram of this shot of his tattooed family. "Priceless day on set proud to be aqua papa."
Red Carpet Cuties
Growing up with a Hollywood A-lister as a dad has its perks, and walking red carpets are one of them. Momoa included his kiddos at the London premiere of No Time to Die in 2020, and ensured they were just as well-dressed (and -coiffed!) as he was.
The 'Cool Dad' Award Goes To...
The No Time to Die premiere was definitely a red carpet Momoa's kids won't ever forget — because they were introduced to the one and only Billie Eilish!
Eilish and her brother, Finneas, wrote and recorded the titular theme song for the film, scoring the Best Original Song nod at the 2021 Academy Awards.
Put 'Em Up!
Between Justice League and Aquaman, Momoa's characters always require him to be in tip-top shape — a demand that the actor doesn't take lightly.
Boxing is one of his favorite methods of training, a workout his kids seem to enjoy as well!
Beach Babies
Momoa, a Hawaiian native born on the island of Oahu, is passionate about his roots — and ensures his kids are exposed to the Hawaiian culture that he knows and loves.
Whether he's surfing or swimming, the real-life Aquaman is always spending time at the beach, while teaching his kids to embrace and respect the ocean at the same time.
Rockstar Run-Ins
A fan of music, Momoa took his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert where they got to meet legendary rockstar Slash backstage.
A longtime fan of the guitarist, Momoa also got to interview Slash in 2020 — for which he admitted to being nervous, but decided the results were so "epic".
Generations of Guardians
Raised by Da Hui surf group (which translates to "the pack" or "family"), the Hawaiian native is passing down the torch to his children, teaching them to be the next "guardians of the ocean."
Birthday Party Premiere
Earning his "Cool Dad" title once again, Momoa planned a special screening of The Lion King in celebration of Lola's 12th birthday.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVEE. I'm so thankful to be home with my ohana. Big mahalos to @disney@disneystudios for letting us have a party for our Lola Bear," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of sweet family photos (that included Bonet) taken on Lola's special day.
Live from New York!
The west coast crew packed it up and flew on over to the east coast to watch Momoa make a few late night appearances in NYC.
Following his Tonight Show stint, where his Aquaman battled it out with Jimmy Fallon during a segment, the actor and his kids made a quick pit stop at the Saturday Night Live studio.
This took place just a month after Momoa hosted the sketch-comedy show himself in December 2018.