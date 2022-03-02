Jason Momoa's Cutest Pictures with His Kids

Jason Momoa took his kids, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola, to support his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz — the daughter of his ex-wife Lisa Bonet and rocker Lenny Kravitz — at The Batman premiere in New York City on March 1, 2022.

Zoë, who stars at Catwoman in the film, is dating Magic Mike's Channing Tatum — who also flew in alongside Momoa to cheer her on.

Although Momoa and Bonet split, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that he remains close with Kravitz and was thrilled to support her on her big night.

"Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies," he said. "We're very excited to just be here... It's still family, you know?"